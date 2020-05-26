TomTom : Virtual General Meeting Registration Manual

Virtual meeting registration manual
Fill out the registration form
Confirm email address by following the link received per email
Follow the instructions on the platform: enter the details on TomTom shares held
Attention: please make sure to provide the correct mobile phone number, as it will be used for verification purposes and for the distribution of login credentials for the virtual meeting
Select "Attend the meeting online"
Review the provided details and click on "Submit"
Your registration is received
You will receive a confirmation email with a link to review your registration
Once the intermediary has confirmed your balance of the TomTom shares, you will receive another email that the registration is complete
You will also receive an attendance card with the unique reference number to be provided in SmartAGM (this reference number is also included in the other emails received from the EVO platform)
Apply for login credentials for the Lumi AGM Platform at:www.smartagm.combetween 9 June 2020 and 12 June 2020 at 14:00 CEST
On SmartAGM website, enter the requested personal details, including your mobile phone number and the unique reference number assigned to you by EVO platform, and upload a photo ID
Please make sure that the abovementioned details are the same as provided while registering yourself for the AGM
Your login credentials be provided 24 hours before the AGM (Sunday 14 June at 14:00 CEST):
personal username will be sent bye-mail together with the weblink to the Lumi AGM Platform (web.lumiagm.com)
password will be sent by SMS message on the telephone number provided in the registration and verified on the SmartAGM platform
Log in onweb.lumiagm.comor on the LUMI AGM app on Monday 15 June 2020 from 13:00
CEST until the commencement of the meeting at 14:00 CESTby entering the login credentials before 14:00 CEST
Disclaimer
