TomTom NV

TOMTOM NV

(TOM2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

TomTom : Virtual General Meeting Registration Manual

05/26/2020 | 09:24am EDT

Virtual meeting registration manual

May 2020

  • Fill out the registration form
  • Confirm email address by following the link received per email
  • Follow the instructions on the platform: enter the details on TomTom shares held

Attention: please make sure to provide the correct mobile phone number, as it will be used for verification purposes and for the distribution of login credentials for the virtual meeting

  • Select "Attend the meeting online"
  • Review the provided details and click on "Submit"
  • Your registration is received
  • You will receive a confirmation email with a link to review your registration
  • Once the intermediary has confirmed your balance of the TomTom shares, you will receive another email that the registration is complete
  • You will also receive an attendance card with the unique reference number to be provided in SmartAGM (this reference number is also included in the other emails received from the EVO platform)
  • Apply for login credentials for the Lumi AGM Platform at:www.smartagm.combetween 9 June 2020 and 12 June 2020 at 14:00 CEST
  • On SmartAGM website, enter the requested personal details, including your mobile phone number and the unique reference number assigned to you by EVO platform, and upload a photo ID
  • Please make sure that the abovementioned details are the same as provided while registering yourself for the AGM
  • Your login credentials be provided 24 hours before the AGM (Sunday 14 June at 14:00 CEST):
    • personal username will be sent bye-mail together with the weblink to the Lumi AGM Platform (web.lumiagm.com)
    • password will be sent by SMS message on the telephone number provided in the registration and verified on the SmartAGM platform
  • Log in onweb.lumiagm.comor on the LUMI AGM app on Monday 15 June 2020 from 13:00
    CEST until the commencement of the meeting at 14:00 CESTby entering the login credentials before 14:00 CEST

# Meeting ID

Disclaimer

TomTom NV published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 13:22:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 556 M
EBIT 2020 -283 M
Net income 2020 -249 M
Finance 2020 232 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,18x
P/E ratio 2021 -25,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,98x
Capitalization 953 M
Chart TOMTOM NV
Duration : Period :
TomTom NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMTOM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,25 €
Last Close Price 7,25 €
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Peter N. Wakkie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Charles W. Davies Group Chief Technology Officer
Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMTOM NV-23.09%1 038
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-6.38%189 581
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-28.19%36 501
ERICSSON AB6.72%32 037
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.72%22 821
ZTE CORPORATION4.78%22 012
