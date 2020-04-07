Log in
TOMTOM NV

(TOM2)
TomTom : postpones AGM

04/07/2020 | 01:38am EDT

Amsterdam, 7 April 2020, 7:30 CEST - TomTom (TOM2) today announced that it is postponing its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 15 April 2020. TomTom believes that delaying the meeting is the most prudent decision, considering the current guidelines from the Dutch government surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, which limits interaction with shareholders and involves unnecessary health risks for all participants. A new date for the meeting will be announced as soon as possible via our corporate website.

This postponement has immediate effect on the composition of the Supervisory Board. Rather than resigning at this year's Annual General Meeting, Bernd Leukert is stepping down from the Supervisory Board as of today. The German banking regulator does not allow him to combine his duties at Deutsche Bank with his position on the Supervisory Board of TomTom.

'The Supervisory Board is very grateful and appreciative to Bernd for his meaningful contribution to the company.' said Derk Haank, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at TomTom. Harold Goddijn, CEO, TomTom added: 'On behalf of everyone at TomTom, I would like to thank Bernd for his efforts and valuable counsel during his time with the company.'

Following Bernd Leukert's resignation, the TomTom Supervisory Board now consists of Derk Haank (Chairman), Jacqueline Tammenoms Bakker (Deputy Chairman), Jack de Kreij and Michael Rhodin.

-ENDS-

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

Disclaimer

TomTom NV published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 05:37:07 UTC
