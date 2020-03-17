Log in
TomTom NV

TOMTOM NV

(TOM2)
TomTom : share buyback periodic update, 9-13 March

03/17/2020 | 02:46am EDT

Amsterdam, 17 March 2020, 7:30 CEST - TomTom (TOM2) today announced that it has repurchased 373,093 ordinary TomTom shares at an average price of €7.64 per share in the period from 9 March 2020 up to and including 13 March 2020. The aggregate consideration of this repurchase was €2.9 million. These repurchases were made as part of the company's share buyback program, which was announced on 2 March 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program is up to and including 13 March 651,771 shares for a total aggregate consideration of €5.4 million.

TomTom will use the shares to cover its commitments arising from its stock option and share plans. Details on the share buyback transactions can be found on the company's website.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contact: Investor Relations: ir@tomtom.com

Disclaimer

TomTom NV published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 06:45:04 UTC
