Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  TomTom NV    TOM2   NL0013332471

TOMTOM NV

(TOM2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/31 02:07:37 am
6.956 EUR   +0.04%
01:53aTOMTOM : withdraws 2020 outlook
PU
01:48aTOMTOM : share buyback periodic update, 23-30 March
PU
03/24TOMTOM : share buyback periodic update, 16-20 March
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TomTom : withdraws 2020 outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 01:53am EDT

TomTom withdraws 2020 outlook

Amsterdam, 31 March 2020, 7:30 CEST - TomTom (TOM2) today announced that it withdraws its 2020 outlook, as the economic impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic on its financial results can currently not be reliably assessed.

In our original outlook we expected our group revenue to show a decline of around 5%, our Location Technology business to grow revenue by around 9%, and free cash flow (FCF) was expected to be a mid to high single digit percentage of group revenue. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the closure of some automotive factories and retail channels, will cause a deviation from this expectation and will lead to a decline in revenue and FCF generation compared with our original outlook for 2020.

At this point, given the uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the pandemic's economic impact, the specific implications on revenue and FCF for 2020 cannot be reliably assessed or quantified.

'We live in unprecedented times, as COVID-19 continues to spread globally, impacting our employees' and customers' everyday life and work. We have taken proactive measures to ensure continued productivity and resilience while employees work from home. We have full confidence that the structural growth drivers such as connected navigation, automated driving and Maps APIs, underpinning TomTom's long-term strategy remain unchanged. This strategy, combined with our strong balance sheet, positions us well to deal with the current uncertainties,' commented Harold Goddijn, CEO, TomTom.

As an additional precautionary measure, we have decided to suspend our share buyback program as of today, which started on 2 March 2020, until further notice. The total number of shares repurchased as part of this program, up to and including 30 March, is 2,354,433 shares for a total aggregate consideration of €16.6 million. Details on the share buyback transactions can be found on our website.

By the end of the first quarter of 2020 TomTom has no debt and is expected to have around €435 million of net cash.

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

-ENDS-

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

Disclaimer

TomTom NV published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 05:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOMTOM NV
01:53aTOMTOM : withdraws 2020 outlook
PU
01:48aTOMTOM : share buyback periodic update, 23-30 March
PU
03/24TOMTOM : share buyback periodic update, 16-20 March
PU
03/17TOMTOM : share buyback periodic update, 9-13 March
PU
03/17TOMTOM NV : Share buyback
CO
03/10TOMTOM : share buyback periodic update, 2-6 March 2020
PU
03/10TomTom, Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc. and DENSO Coll..
GL
03/02TOMTOM : starts share buyback program of up to 50 million
PU
02/12TOMTOM : Annual report & accounts 2019
PU
02/06TOMTOM : Earnings Q4 2019 Transcript
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 638 M
EBIT 2020 -223 M
Net income 2020 -231 M
Finance 2020 317 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,87x
P/E ratio 2021 -47,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 915 M
Chart TOMTOM NV
Duration : Period :
TomTom NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMTOM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,78  €
Last Close Price 6,95  €
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Peter N. Wakkie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Charles W. Davies Group Chief Technology Officer
Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMTOM NV-26.19%1 009
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-15.93%164 631
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-28.46%36 571
ZTE CORPORATION1.50%25 889
ERICSSON AB-9.56%24 602
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.23%23 040
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group