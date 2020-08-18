TOMY : PLARAIL “Flashing Signals! GOGO Departure Station” To be launched Thursday, August 6, 2020!

For Immediate Release July 21, 2020 With the rush of the opening of new stations in 2020, a new station is also added to PLARAIL "Flashing Signals! GOGO Departure Station" To be launched Thursday, August 6, 2020! A dream "simultaneous departure from three tracks" has been realized! The first in the history of PLARAIL (*1) and a station featuring all-time popular gimmicks! TOMY Company, Ltd. TOMY Company, Ltd. (Representative Director, President & COO: Kazuhiro Kojima, headquarters: Katsushika-ku, Tokyo) announces the release of PLARAIL railroad toy "Flashing Signals! GOGO Departure Station"(SRP: JPY 7,500/tax not included) on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at toy stores, toy sections of department stores and mass retailers nationwide, online stores, specialty stores for PLARAIL products "PLARAIL Shops", and TOMY Company's official online store "Takara Tomy Mall" (takaratomymall.jp), etc. From spring 2020, new stations, which were hot topics, opened one after another. During this rush of new station opening, a new station is also coming to the world of PLARAIL with first-of-its-kindfunction for PLARAIL, and featuring all-timepopular gimmicks. While being the first three-dimensional station equipped with a concourse in the history of PLARAIL, it is designed to be easy to play by making the track layout flat for those who want to play with PLARAIL for the first time. In addition, the lever that allows you to freely control GO-STOP (start/stop) of the cars fulfills the wishes of many users "I want to start multiple trains at once!" It is also a product that can fully satisfy users, who have been playing with PLARAIL for long, with a variety of sounds and light presentation. *1 Based on the Company's research data from "1959-2005 Tomy Catalog", and "2006-2020 Takara Tomy New Product Information"

Tunnels flash like signals! With longer time spent at home than before, there is an increasing demand from parents and children to take time to play with PLARAIL, and this product that allows you to enjoy driving multiple cars at the same time offers the perfect chance to create a more challenging and complex layout. Features of the Product ★A new station full of play features, packed with the first-ever elements of PLARAIL! 1. The first-everfeature for PLARAIL! Exciting 3-tracksimultaneous departure! This product has a total of three tracks, and by incorporating them into the layout, it is possible to run three PLARAIL trains simultaneously. You can freely control GO-STOP (start/stop) and passage on each track with three levers, feeling as if you are actually driving the trains. GO-STOP is a particularly popular play feature among child users of PLARAIL, and our previous consumer monitor surveys revealed that they tried hard to operate multiple levers at the same time. This time we responded to the users' desire recognized in the surveys to operate multiple trains at the same time, and installed the "fourth lever" that enables simultaneous departure from three tracks. By pulling the fourth lever, all trains stopping on the 1st to 3rd tracks start at once, allowing you to enjoy an exciting departure scene. In addition, light and sound effects have been added to liven up the simultaneous departure of trains from three tracks. Operation of 4 levers 2. The first-everparts for PLARAIL! Signal tunnels that flash in three colors! Signal tunnels through which trains pass flash Signal tunnel in 3 colors in conjunction with the lever Red operation. Colors match those of actual traffic signals, red when a train is stopped and green when a train departs. We hope that children will Stop! learn the actual traffic signal colors by playing with this product. When trains depart Green Depart! simultaneously from all the three tracks, the signal flashes in a special color (yellow) to enhance the exciting experience. For flashing signal tunnel parts, transparency is important, while ensuring toughness required for toys is also important. We made painstaking efforts and exercised ingenuity to design the parts having both transparency to enhance flashing lights and toughness.

3. The most in the history of PLARAIL! Comes with sound modes of 5 train types! Variety of train sounds of over 100 patterns! You can enjoy producing sound effects by operating the panel. Each time you turn the dial, you can switch to any of the five sound modes: Shinkansen, commuter train, limited express train, freight train, and steam locomotive (SL), and you can make announcements, running sounds, and station yard sounds that match each train type. The aim of adding these sound modes is to make you feel like passing through a different station each time the sound mode changes. It has the largest number of sound modes by train type in the history of PLARAIL, so you can play with your favorite PLARAIL train. Let's make sounds according to the scene by pressing the 4 sound buttons! mode! type train the select to dial the Turn Shinkansen Commuter train Limited express Freight train Steam locomotive (SL) ♪～A train will soon be Looking All forward to arriving on track 1 aboard! traveling The All seats are A freight train is Start unloading Be careful: the arriving on track 1 It's a steam Shinkansen is reserved, so... containers! doors are closing locomotive (SL) cool! Amazing! 4. The first-everdesign for PLARAIL! An all-newstation incorporating a concourse inspired by state-of-the-art stations! The first concourse in the history of PLARAIL: it reproduces the scene at a large station combined with commercial facilities that have been popular in recent years. The concourse parts have stands for placing "PLAKIDS" (doll figures that can be placed on a PLARAIL train or arranged in a scene to play with), and reproduces a bustling station, making it possible to fully enjoy PLARAIL with scenes using PLAKIDS popular among users. (*PLAKIDS are sold separately.) Another feature of this product is the color scheme adopted inspired by a modern station. In addition, the platform door that was the most popular feature (*2) of "I'm a stationmaster! Gachatto! Action Station from today" released in 2017 (discontinued as of July 2020) is also introduced, which can be opened and closed manually. *2 From a questionnaire for our product purchasers (July 13, 2017 to July 12, 2018, N=4919)

★Layout example incorporating "GOGO! Departure Station" By using it in combination with optional tracks and scenes, you can create a layout that can drive three trains simultaneously. A special set of parts to make this recommended layout will be released on Thursday, August 6, at Takara Tomy Mall (https://takaratomymall.jp/shop/g/g8000000001929). ★"GOGO! Departure Station" introduction video You can watch play features and recorded sounds on a product video. (www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3dF619Ot_s) Flashing signals! GOGO Departure Station *PLARAIL trains, tracks and Pla-Kids are sold separately. Product Name: "Flashing Signals! GOGO Departure Station" SRP: JPY 7,500 (tax not included) Scheduled Launch Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020 Recommended Age: 3 years and up Package Contents: Main unit x 1, 2F concourse x 1, signboard holding part x 1, round column part x 1, square column part x 1, paper background board A x 1, paper background board B x 1, paper signage board x 2, instruction manual x 1, sticker x 1 Batteries Required: 3 × AAA alkaline *Batteries are sold separately. Sales Channels: Toy stores, toy sections of department stores/mass retailers in Japan, the specialty store for PLARAIL products "PLARAIL Shops," online stores, TOMY Company's official online store "Takara Tomy Mall" takaratomymall.jp, etc. Copyright: © TOMY "PLARAIL" is a registered trademark of TOMY Company, Ltd. Official Website: www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/plarail/tettei/set/gogosta

【What is PLARAIL?】 "PLARAIL" (Sales Agent: TOMY Company) is a long-running series of railroad toys that marked its 60th anniversary of the sales launch in 2019. It is a brand loved across three generations. The prototype of "PLARAIL" is the "PLASTIC TRAIN AND RAIL SET" which was launched in 1959 as a toy made from plastic, a new material at that time when metal and wood-made toys were the mainstream. The iconic blue rails were designed in a size allowing it to be played on the "chabudai" (a low, Japanese-style dining table), which families gathered around to have a pleasant time back then. This specification remains unchanged even 60 years after its sales launch and you can still enjoy playing by connecting the rails made at that time with the newest ones. We will continue to develop PLARAIL as a brand that will teach children about their society, enhance their growth including creativity, and nurture communication of children and their parents under the familiar and attracting theme of "railway." Up to present, a total of approximately 1,570 types and more than 175 million products have been sold in Japan (as of June 30, 2020).