Tong Ren Tang Technologies : ANNOUNCEMENT ON FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1666)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE THIRD

QUARTER OF 2019

This announcement is made by Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The controlling shareholder of the Company, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Company Limited ("Tong Ren Tang Ltd."), will announce its unaudited third quarterly results for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 31 October 2019, which include the unaudited financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. In order to ensure that all the shareholders of the Company have equal and timely access to the information of the Company, the Company hereby announces the following financial information: according to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises issued by the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China, for the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Group recorded unaudited operating revenue of approximately RMB3,281.87 million, unaudited operating costs of approximately RMB1,546.96 million, unaudited net profits attributable to the shareholders of the Company of approximately RMB478.70 million. As at 30 September 2019, the Group recorded unaudited total assets of approximately RMB10,522.66 million.

1