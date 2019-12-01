Tong Ren Tang Technologies : Monthly Return for the month ended 30 November 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 30/11/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. Date Submitted 02/12/2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : N/A Description : Domestic Shares Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (RMB) (RMB) Balance at close of preceding month 652,080,000 1.00 652,080,000 Increase/(decrease) - - Balance at close of the month 652,080,000 1.00 652,080,000 (2) Stock code : 1666 Description : H Shares Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (RMB) (RMB) Balance at close of preceding month 628,704,000 1.00 628,704,000 Increase/(decrease) - - Balance at close of the month 628,704,000 1.00 628,704,000

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers 2. Preference Shares Stock code : N/A Description : Par value Authorised share No. of preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : N/A Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) : 1,280,784,000

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares (1) Domestic No of preference No. of other classes Shares (2) H Shares shares of shares Balance at close of preceding month 652,080,000 628,704,000 Increase/ (decrease) during the month - - Balance at close of the month 652,080,000 628,704,000 III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares of option scheme issuer issued during issuer which may be including EGM the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto approval date Movement during the month thereto as at close of the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of N/A options (State currency)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at Currency of Nominal value at Exercised Nominal value thereto close of the Description of warrants nominal close of during the at close of the month (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value preceding month month month 1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at Currency of Nominal value at Exercised Nominal value thereto close of the Description of warrants nominal close of during the at close of the month (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value preceding month month month

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at Currency of Amount at close Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount of preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) 2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), as at close of the month if applicable, and class of shares issuable: 1. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) N/A Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of shares of issuer new issued during the shares of month pursuant issuer thereto which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) Issue and ( / / ) State 1. Rights issue At price : allotment date : currency (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) Issue and ( / / ) State 2. Open offer At price : allotment date : currency (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares _______ issuable (Note 1) State Issue and ( / / ) 3. Placing At price : allotment date : currency (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval ( / / ) date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) Issue and ( / / ) 4. Bonus issue allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers No. of new No. of shares of issuer new issued during the shares of month pursuant issuer thereto which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month ________ Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Issue and ( / / ) State 5. Scrip dividend At price : allotment date : currency (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ repurchased (Note 1) ( / / ) 6. Repurchase of Cancellation date : shares ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ redeemed (Note 1) ( / / ) 7. Redemption of Redemption date : shares (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers No. of new No. of shares of issuer new issued during the shares of month pursuant issuer thereto which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) Issue and ( / / ) State 8. Consideration issue At price : allotment date : currency (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) Issue and ( / / ) 9. Capital allotment date : reorganisation (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 10. Other At price : State Issue and ( / / ) allotment date : (Please specify) currency (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: N/A N/A (dd/mm/yyyy) Total E. (Ordinary N/A shares) (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) N/A (2) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers IV. Confirmations We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable: (Note 2) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it; all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of

Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled; all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled; all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3) ; all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements; all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue; completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. Remarks (if any): Submitted by: __________ Zhang Jing Yan____________________________ Title: __________________ Secretary ______________________ (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases.

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. "Identical" means in this context: the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.