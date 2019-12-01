Log in
TONG REN TANG TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

(1666)
Tong Ren Tang Technologies : Monthly Return for the month ended 30 November 2019

0
12/01/2019 | 08:38pm EST

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/11/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd.

Date Submitted

02/12/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Domestic Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

652,080,000

1.00

652,080,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

652,080,000

1.00

652,080,000

(2) Stock code :

1666

Description :

H Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

628,704,000

1.00

628,704,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

628,704,000

1.00

628,704,000

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :

1,280,784,000

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) Domestic

No of preference

No. of other classes

Shares

(2) H Shares

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

652,080,000

628,704,000

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

-

Balance at close of the

month

652,080,000

628,704,000

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( /

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

N/A

options (State currency)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

as at close of the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

N/A

Total D.

(Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of

shares of issuer

new

issued during the

shares of

month pursuant

issuer

thereto

which

may be

issued

pursuant

thereto as

at close

of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

Issue and

(

/

/

)

State

1.

Rights issue

At price :

allotment date :

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval

date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

Issue and

(

/

/

)

State

2.

Open offer

At price :

allotment date :

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval

date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

_______

issuable (Note 1)

State

Issue and

(

/

/

)

3.

Placing

At price :

allotment date :

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval

(

/

/

)

date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

Issue and

(

/

/

)

4.

Bonus issue

allotment date :

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval

date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of

shares of issuer

new

issued during the

shares of

month pursuant

issuer

thereto

which

may be

issued

pursuant

thereto as

at close

of the

Type of Issue

month

________

Class

of

shares

issuable (Note 1)

Issue and

(

/

/

)

State

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

allotment date :

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval

date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note

1)

(

/

/

)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation

date :

shares

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval

date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed

(Note

1)

(

/

/

)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval

date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of

shares of issuer

new

issued during the

shares of

month pursuant

issuer

thereto

which

may be

issued

pursuant

thereto as

at close

of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

Issue and

(

/

/

)

State

8.

Consideration issue

At price :

allotment date :

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval

date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

Issue and

(

/

/

)

9.

Capital

allotment date :

reorganisation

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval

date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

10.

Other

At price :

State

Issue and

(

/

/

)

allotment date :

(Please specify)

currency

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval

date:

N/A

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E.

(Ordinary

N/A

shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

N/A

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of
    Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by:

__________ Zhang Jing Yan____________________________

Title:

__________________ Secretary ______________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases.

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.

  1. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  3. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 01:37:08 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 4 707 M
EBIT 2019 1 115 M
Net income 2019 621 M
Finance 2019 5 066 M
Yield 2019 3,00%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
Capitalization 7 765 M
Chart TONG REN TANG TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TONG REN TANG TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,97  CNY
Last Close Price 6,06  CNY
Spread / Highest target 93,7%
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Wei Wang General Manager & Executive Director
Li Su Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Ou Gu Chairman
Jia Zhi Fang Executive Director & Chief Accountant
Leung Huel Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TONG REN TANG TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.-34.97%1 104
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-30.24%6 428
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-2.33%5 188
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED0.00%3 195
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 102
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.23.37%2 819
