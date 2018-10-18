Log in
TONGAAT HULETT LTD (TONJ)
  Report  
TON: TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED - Acquisition of securities by Investec Limited ("Investec")

10/18/2018 | 09:43am CEST
TON: TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED - Acquisition of securities by Investec Limited ("Investec")
Acquisition of securities by Investec Limited ("Investec")
Tongaat Hulett Limited
Registration number 1892/000610/06
Share code: TON
ISIN ZAE000096541
("Tongaat Hulett" or "the Company")
ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY INVESTEC LIMITED ("INVESTEC")
In accordance with section 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements and section 122
of the Companies Act No. 71 of 2008, shareholders are advised that Tongaat Hulett has
received formal notification that Investec has acquired an interest in the ordinary shares
of the Company, such that Investec now holds 10,0883% of the total issued ordinary
shares of the Company.
Tongaat
18 October 2018
Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Date: 18/10/2018 08:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Tongaat-Hulett Limited published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 07:42:04 UTC
