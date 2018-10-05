Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Tongaat Hulett Ltd    TONJ   ZAE000096541

TONGAAT HULETT LTD (TONJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TON: TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED - Trading Statement for the six months ended 30 September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 03:48pm CEST
TON: TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED - Trading Statement for the six months ended 30 September 2018 
TON: TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED - Trading Statement for the six months ended 30 September 2018
Trading Statement for the six months ended 30 September 2018
Tongaat Hulett Limited
Registration number 1892/000610/06
Share code: TON
ISIN: ZAE000096541
("Tongaat Hulett")
TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018
Tongaat Hulett, in terms of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, is required to publish a
trading statement as soon as it is reasonably certain that the financial results for the current
reporting period will be more than 20% different from those of the previous corresponding
period. The following trading statement is issued for the six months ended
30 September 2018.
Shareholders are advised that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that Tongaat Hulett´s
operating profit is expected to be at least 40% below the R1,471 billion earned in the six
months ended 30 September 2017 ("the comparative period"). The decline in the financial
results for this period is attributable to the land conversion and development activities and
the sugar operations in South Africa and Mozambique.
In the land conversion and development activities, none of the major transactions currently
under negotiation were concluded by 30 September 2018 and only a few transactions (less
than one developable hectare in total) were finalised. In South Africa, the negative impact
of imported sugar on local market volumes and pricing experienced during the second half
of 2017/18, continued into the first half of 2018/19. The upward adjustment to the import
duty in August was followed by an increase in local prices in September. In Mozambique,
both local and export revenues were affected by a stronger Metical and lower world sugar
prices.
Headline earnings for the six months ended 30 September 2018 is expected to reflect a
decrease of at least 60% compared to the R661 million reported for the comparative period.
Consequently, headline earnings per share ("HEPS") and earnings per share ("EPS") for the
six months ended 30 September 2018 are expected to be below 230 cents and 252 cents
respectively, a reduction of at least 60% when compared to HEPS of 574 cents and EPS of
629 cents reported for the comparative period.
A further trading statement will be released in due course.
This trading statement is issued in accordance with paragraph 3.4(b) of the JSE Listings
Requirements. The financial information contained in this trading statement has not been
reviewed or reported on by Tongaat Hulett´s auditors.
The interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2018 are scheduled for release
on Monday, 12 November 2018.
Tongaat
5 October 2018
Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Date: 05/10/2018 03:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2018-10-05
print| e-mail
Linked Stories
TON: TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED - Granting of Rights to Participate in Share Incentive Plans
TON: TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED - Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer
TON: TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED - Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act ("The Act"): B-BBEE Certificate
TON: TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED - Results of Annual General Meeting
TON: TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED - Directorate Change
JSE News Service (SENS)
TONGAAT 15:25:40 10/05/2018
All JSE data delayed by 15 min.

KEY:
O=OPEN | C=CLOSE
B=BID | A=ASK
H=HIGH* | L=LOW*
YH=YEAR HIGH* | YL=YEAR LOW*
VOL=VOLUME
P/E=PRICE/EARNINGS* | YLD=YIELD*
DY=DIVIDEND YIELD*

*Calculated by IRESS

6946 		-108
O 7002 C 7054
B 6955 A 6970
H 7130 L 6946
YH 12043 YL 7013
VOL 53892
P/E 12.99 YLD 7.70
DY 2.30
IRESS and its associates disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense however caused, arising from the use of or reliance upon, in any manner, the information provided through this service and does not warrant the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided. All data is delayed by 15 minutes.
Copyright IRESS, 2018

Disclaimer

Tongaat-Hulett Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 13:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TONGAAT HULETT LTD
03:48pTON : TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED - Trading Statement for the six months ended 30 Sep..
PU
09/28TON : TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED - Granting of Rights to Participate in Share Incent..
PU
09/26TONGAAT HULETT : Sugarcane farmers bitter over Tongaat deal
AQ
09/24TONGAAT HULETT : Fighting social issues through sport
AQ
09/12TONGAAT HULETT : Ntshongweni urban development gets go-ahead
AQ
09/12TONGAAT HULETT : Ntshongweni urban development gets go-ahead
AQ
09/12TONGAAT HULETT : Mtsambiwa Appointed Tongaat Hulett CEO
AQ
09/07TON : TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED - Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer
PU
09/07TONGAAT HULETT LTD : Nomination
CO
09/04TONGAAT HULETT : Residents move into Sibaya Coastal Precinct's development Ocean..
AQ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 19 319 M
EBIT 2019 2 608 M
Net income 2019 697 M
Debt 2019 6 280 M
Yield 2019 5,24%
P/E ratio 2019 7,15
P/E ratio 2020 8,63
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 9 531 M
Chart TONGAAT HULETT LTD
Duration : Period :
Tongaat Hulett Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TONGAAT HULETT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 119  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Heinz Staude Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clement Bahle Sibisi Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Aitken Chief Financial Officer
Rachel Pfungwa Kupara Independent Non-Executive Director
Fatima Jakoet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TONGAAT HULETT LTD-37.63%642
NESTLÉ-2.60%251 652
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-28.60%67 790
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-1.00%62 138
DANONE-5.29%52 202
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.87%28 244
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.