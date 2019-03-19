Tongguan Gold : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Tongguan Gold Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF pROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMpREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Year Ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (restated) CONTINUING OpERATIONS Revenue 4 105,975 295,787 Cost of sales (102,073) (227,830) Gross profit 3,902 67,957 Other income 5 3,972 1,403 Other net gains and losses 6 (1,954) 4,329 Administrative and other expenses (64,967) (48,638) Finance cost 7 - - Impairment loss recognised in respect of goodwill - (52,202) Share of losses of an associate (1) - Loss before tax from continuing operations 8 (59,048) (27,151) Income tax credit/(expense) 9 4,363 (5,084) Loss for the year from continuing operations (54,685) (32,235)

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (restated) (Loss)/profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company: - Continuing operations (51,601) (36,276) - Discontinued operation 109,127 (37,792) 57,526 (74,068) (Loss)/profit for the year attributable to non-controlling interests: - Continuing operations (3,084) 4,041 - Discontinued operation (2,133) (9,147) (5,217) (5,106) Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to: - Owners of the Company (4,743) (18,783) - Non-controlling interests (9,475) 280 (14,218) (18,503) (Loss)/earnings per share - Basic and diluted 12 - Continuing operations HK(1.71) cents HK (1.56) cents - Discontinued operation HK 3.61 cents HK (1.63) cents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL pOSITION At 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,118,995 606,205 Prepaid lease payments - non-current portion 31,531 48,362 Exploration and evaluation assets 1,281,633 952,872 Goodwill 13 636,409 552,180 Other intangible assets 142,677 124,739 Other financial assets 6,600 28,131 Interest in an associate 3,383 - 3,221,228 2,312,489 Current assets Inventories 19,469 86,125 Trade and other receivables 14 62,450 132,480 Prepaid lease payments - current portion 810 1,300 Amount due from an associate 1,712 - Bank balances and cash 109,550 179,707 193,991 399,612 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 15 363,889 216,760 Contract liabilities 16 3,383 - Income tax payable 154,172 42,000 Bank and other borrowings 92,046 132,889 613,490 391,649 Net current (liabilities)/assets (419,499) 7,963 Total assets less current liabilities 2,801,729 2,320,452