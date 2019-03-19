Log in
Tongguan Gold : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/19/2019 | 11:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00340)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Tongguan Gold Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF pROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMpREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Year Ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

CONTINUING OpERATIONS

Revenue

4

105,975

295,787

Cost of sales

(102,073)

(227,830)

Gross profit

3,902

67,957

Other income

5

3,972

1,403

Other net gains and losses

6

(1,954)

4,329

Administrative and other expenses

(64,967)

(48,638)

Finance cost

7

-

-

Impairment loss recognised in respect of goodwill

-

(52,202)

Share of losses of an associate

(1)

-

Loss before tax from continuing operations

8

(59,048)

(27,151)

Income tax credit/(expense)

9

4,363

(5,084)

Loss for the year from continuing operations

(54,685)

(32,235)

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000 (restated)

DISCONTINUED OpERATION

Profit/(loss) for the year from a discontinued operation

10

106,994 (46,939)

profit/(loss) for the year

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Fair value changes of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of financial statements of foreign operations

Release of investment revaluation reserve upon disposal of

52,309 (79,174)

(20,343)

-

(46,184)

46,060

available-for-sale investment - (2,999)

Fair value changes income for the year, net of tax - 17,610

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

(66,527) 60,671

Total comprehensive income for the year

(14,218) (18,503)

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

(Loss)/profit for the year attributable to owners of the

Company:

- Continuing operations

(51,601)

(36,276)

- Discontinued operation

109,127

(37,792)

57,526

(74,068)

(Loss)/profit for the year attributable to non-controlling

interests:

- Continuing operations

(3,084)

4,041

- Discontinued operation

(2,133)

(9,147)

(5,217)

(5,106)

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

(4,743)

(18,783)

- Non-controlling interests

(9,475)

280

(14,218)

(18,503)

(Loss)/earnings per share - Basic and diluted

12

- Continuing operations

HK(1.71) cents

HK (1.56) cents

- Discontinued operation

HK 3.61 cents

HK (1.63) cents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL pOSITION At 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,118,995

606,205

Prepaid lease payments - non-current portion

31,531

48,362

Exploration and evaluation assets

1,281,633

952,872

Goodwill

13

636,409

552,180

Other intangible assets

142,677

124,739

Other financial assets

6,600

28,131

Interest in an associate

3,383

-

3,221,228

2,312,489

Current assets

Inventories

19,469

86,125

Trade and other receivables

14

62,450

132,480

Prepaid lease payments - current portion

810

1,300

Amount due from an associate

1,712

-

Bank balances and cash

109,550

179,707

193,991

399,612

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

15

363,889

216,760

Contract liabilities

16

3,383

-

Income tax payable

154,172

42,000

Bank and other borrowings

92,046

132,889

613,490

391,649

Net current (liabilities)/assets

(419,499)

7,963

Total assets less current liabilities

2,801,729

2,320,452

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Bank and other borrowings

-

5,383

Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or

loss

68,161

-

Deferred income

-

3,328

Other payables

15

473,966

352,693

Provision for restoration and environmental costs

8,368

8,560

Deferred tax liabilities

329,350

254,378

879,845

624,342

Net assets

1,921,884

1,696,110

Capital and reserves

Share capital

17

339,227

284,227

Share premium and reserves

1,461,391

1,321,701

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,800,618

1,605,928

Non-controlling interests

121,266

90,182

Total equity

1,921,884

1,696,110

Disclaimer

Tongguan Gold Group Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 15:34:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Ka Wo Leung Chairman
Kwok Kuen Yeung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kang Nam Chu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yi Quan Fang Executive Director
Sai Chuen Ngai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TONGGUAN GOLD GROUP LTD21.43%0
NESTLÉ18.00%288 239
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL20.01%69 378
DANONE12.39%53 751
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-25.58%39 058
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD16.10%32 114
