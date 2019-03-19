Tongguan Gold : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
0
03/19/2019 | 11:35am EDT
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00340)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board of directors (the "Board") of Tongguan Gold Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF pROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMpREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Year Ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(restated)
CONTINUING OpERATIONS
Revenue
4
105,975
295,787
Cost of sales
(102,073)
(227,830)
Gross profit
3,902
67,957
Other income
5
3,972
1,403
Other net gains and losses
6
(1,954)
4,329
Administrative and other expenses
(64,967)
(48,638)
Finance cost
7
-
-
Impairment loss recognised in respect of goodwill
-
(52,202)
Share of losses of an associate
(1)
-
Loss before tax from continuing operations
8
(59,048)
(27,151)
Income tax credit/(expense)
9
4,363
(5,084)
Loss for the year from continuing operations
(54,685)
(32,235)
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000(restated)
DISCONTINUED OpERATION
Profit/(loss) for the year from a discontinued operation
10
106,994(46,939)
profit/(loss) for the year
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:Fair value changes of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of financial statements of foreign operations
Release of investment revaluation reserve upon disposal of
52,309(79,174)
(20,343)
-
(46,184)
46,060
available-for-sale investment-(2,999)
Fair value changes income for the year, net of tax-17,610
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
(66,527)60,671
Total comprehensive income for the year
(14,218)(18,503)
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(restated)
(Loss)/profit for the year attributable to owners of the
Company:
- Continuing operations
(51,601)
(36,276)
- Discontinued operation
109,127
(37,792)
57,526
(74,068)
(Loss)/profit for the year attributable to non-controlling
interests:
- Continuing operations
(3,084)
4,041
- Discontinued operation
(2,133)
(9,147)
(5,217)
(5,106)
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
- Owners of the Company
(4,743)
(18,783)
- Non-controlling interests
(9,475)
280
(14,218)
(18,503)
(Loss)/earnings per share - Basic and diluted
12
- Continuing operations
HK(1.71) cents
HK (1.56) cents
- Discontinued operation
HK 3.61 cents
HK (1.63) cents
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL pOSITIONAt 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,118,995
606,205
Prepaid lease payments - non-current portion
31,531
48,362
Exploration and evaluation assets
1,281,633
952,872
Goodwill
13
636,409
552,180
Other intangible assets
142,677
124,739
Other financial assets
6,600
28,131
Interest in an associate
3,383
-
3,221,228
2,312,489
Current assets
Inventories
19,469
86,125
Trade and other receivables
14
62,450
132,480
Prepaid lease payments - current portion
810
1,300
Amount due from an associate
1,712
-
Bank balances and cash
109,550
179,707
193,991
399,612
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
15
363,889
216,760
Contract liabilities
16
3,383
-
Income tax payable
154,172
42,000
Bank and other borrowings
92,046
132,889
613,490
391,649
Net current (liabilities)/assets
(419,499)
7,963
Total assets less current liabilities
2,801,729
2,320,452
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current liabilities
Bank and other borrowings
-
5,383
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or
