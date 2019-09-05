Log in
TONGGUAN GOLD GROUP LTD

(0340)
Tongguan Gold : TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS - NOTIFICATION LETTER & REQUEST FORM

09/05/2019 | 05:32am EDT

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司） (Stock Code 股份代號: 00340)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

6 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholders (1),

Tongguan Gold Group Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.tongguangold.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive the Current Corporate Communication and future Corporate Communication(2) in printed form, please complete the request form on the reverse side (the "Request Form") and return it to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar (i.e. Union Registrars Limited) ("Branch Share Registrar") by using the mailing label printed at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Branch Share Registrar is Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2849-3399 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) or send an email to chinamining@unionregistrars.com.hk.

By Order of the Board

Tongguan Gold Group Limited

Yeung Kwok Kuen

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered Shareholders ("Non-registered Shareholders" means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Note: (2) Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting;

(d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登記股份持有人(1)

潼關黃金集團有限公司（「本公司」）

- 2019 年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.tongguangold.com)及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交

所」）之網站(www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊及日後的公司通訊(2)之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格（「申請表格」），並使用列印 於申請表格下方的郵寄標籤將申請表格寄回本公司的股份過戶登記處香港分處即聯合證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記 分處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。股份過戶登記分處地址為香港北角英皇道 338 號 華懋交易廣場 2 期 33 樓 3301-04 室。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請在星期一至星期五上午九時正至下午五時正（公眾假期除外），致電股份過戶登記分 處（852）2849-3399 或電郵至(chinamining@unionregistrars.com.hk)。

承董事會命

潼關黃金集團有限公司

執行董事兼財務總監

楊國權

2019年9月6日

附註： (1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記股份持有人("非登記股份持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有 限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及背頁之申 請表格。

附註： (2) 公司通訊包括（但不限於）：(a)董事會報告及本公司的年度賬目連同核數師報告；以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告；以及 （如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

Name(s) and Address of Non-registered Shareholders

非登記股份持有人的姓名及地址

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 00340)

Request Form 申 請 表 格

To: Tongguan Gold Group Limited (the "Company") c/o Union Registrars Limited

Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square,

338 King's Road,

North Point, Hong Kong

致： 潼關黃金集團有限公司（「本公司」）

經聯合證券登記有限公司 香港北角英皇道338號

華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室

I/We would like to receive the corporate communication# of the Company ("Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below:

本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司的公司通訊#（「公司通訊」）: (Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

  • to read future Corporate Communication published on the Company's website at www.tongguangold.com(the "Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and receive the Company's printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on its website; or
    透過本公司網站(www.tongguangold.com)閱覽日後刊登之公司通訊（「網上版本」），以代替印刷本，並收取本公司有關公司通訊已 在其網站刊登之通知書印刷本；
  • to receive printed copies (in both English and Chinese) of all future Corporate Communication.
    收取日後所有公司通訊的（英文及中文）印刷本。

Contact telephone

Signature

number

Date

簽名

聯絡電話號碼

日期

Notes 附註:

  1. IMPORTANTThe above instructions will also apply to all Corporate Communication of the Company to be sent to you in the future until you notify the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Union Registrars Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to have holdings in the Company.
    重要提示：上述指示將同時適用於本公司日後發送予 閣下的所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司的股份過戶登記處香港分處聯合證券登記有限公司另 外的安排或在任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。
  2. Please complete all your details clearly.
    • 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  4. This Request Form is to be completed by the non-registered shareholders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive the Corporate Communication.
    本申請表格應由本公司非登記股份持有人填寫。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統）及他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司不時 向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。
  • Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    公司通訊包括（但不限於）：(a)董事會報告及本公司的年度賬目連同核數師報告；以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告；以及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上
    市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。

MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤

Union Registrars Limited 聯合證券登記有限公司 Freepost No. 20 EDO 簡便回郵號碼 20 EDO Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

Tongguan Gold Group Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:31:12 UTC
