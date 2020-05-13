Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Top Glove Corporation Bhd.    TOPGLOV   MYL7113OO003

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.

(TOPGLOV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shares of Malaysian Glove Makers Rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 12:16am EDT

By Chester Tay

Shares of Malaysian glove makers are rallying ahead of expected strong quarterly earnings, buoyed by a surge in demand for gloves in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of Hartalega Holdings Bhd.'s rose 18% to a record high of MYR8.99, bringing its year-to-date gains to 62%.

Shares of other glove companies were higher as well, with Comfort Gloves Bhd. up 15%, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd. 14% higher, and Top Glove Corp. and Supermax Corp. each up 13%. Riverstone also gained 10%.

Singapore-listed glove maker Riverstone Holdings Ltd., had reported a 54% jump in its first-quarter results on Monday.

"The second reason for the rally is the potential second wave of coronavirus outbreak in Asia. But we think investors should be cautious as the share prices now seem overbought," Danny Wong, Areca Capital Sdn. Bhd. chief executive officer told The Wall Street Journal.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMFORT GLOVES 29.71% 2.27 End-of-day quote.26.11%
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS 2.17% 7.53 End-of-day quote.2.17%
KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES 7.69% 6.3 End-of-day quote.5.00%
SUPERMAX CORPORATION 15.10% 3.43 End-of-day quote.12.09%
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. 9.30% 7.99 End-of-day quote.8.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
01:06aMost Southeast Asian markets fall on fears of second wave of virus infections
RE
12:16aShares of Malaysian Glove Makers Rally
DJ
04/01TOP GLOVE BHD : Worker crunch hits world's top medical glove maker as demand spi..
RE
03/28TOP GLOVE BHD : World?s largest glove maker sees shortage as coronavirus fight s..
RE
03/27MALAYSIAN GLOVE MAKER : supply will continue despite coronavirus restrictions
AQ
03/25Virus fight at risk as world's medical glove capital struggles with lockdown
RE
03/16TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. : half-yearly earnings release
03/02Malaysia sees biggest weekly equity outflow in over 20 months amid virus, pol..
RE
02/21GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :clarification on the new malaysia times' article dated 1..
PU
02/20REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT : :Request for Listing of Trading Halt
PU
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2020 5 699 M
EBIT 2020 751 M
Net income 2020 579 M
Debt 2020 2 199 M
Yield 2020 1,40%
P/E ratio 2020 35,6x
P/E ratio 2021 33,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,98x
EV / Sales2021 3,63x
Capitalization 20 490 M
Chart TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Duration : Period :
Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7,49  MYR
Last Close Price 7,99  MYR
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target -6,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kim Meow Lee Managing Director & Director
Wee-Chai Lim Executive Chairman
Say Keong Liew Senior General Manager-Finance
Han Boon Lim Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Siew Bee Tong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.8.12%4 734
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.63%74 286
COLOPLAST A/S27.30%32 153
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-9.62%16 131
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED3.21%6 979
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS2.17%5 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group