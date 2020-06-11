Log in
Top Glove Bhd : Malaysia's Top Glove third quarter profit jumps 366% as pandemic spikes sales

06/11/2020 | 01:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Worker inspects newly-made gloves at Top Glove factory outside Kuala Lumpur

Top Glove Corp Bhd posted a 366% jump in third-quarter net profit amid "unparalleled growth" in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world's largest glove maker said in a statement on Thursday.

The company recorded a net profit of 347.9 million ringgit ($81.90 million) for the three-month period ended May 31, versus 74.7 million ringgit a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 42% to 1.69 billion ringgit, following the marked increase in "glove demand from virtually every country in the world".

World consumption of the personal protective equipment is estimated to jump more than 11% to 330 billion pieces this year, two thirds of which are likely to be supplied by Malaysia, its rubber glove manufacturers association said earlier this month.

The Malaysian company said it was "its most outstanding performance yet" in its 29-year history.

"Monthly sales orders went up by some 180%, resulting in long lead times ... from 40 days to around 400 days, whereby orders placed now would only be delivered over a year later," it said.

The company said it was looking towards "extremely robust quarters ahead", helped by strong demand growth, high utilisation and additional capacity coming onstream.

"With a year's worth of orders in the pipeline, Top Glove is confident of delivering solid results not only for FY2020, but for FY2021 as well," it said.

The company has earmarked 3 billion ringgit for capex to build 450 new production lines, which will create a fresh capacity of 60 billion pieces of gloves from this year through 2026.

Top Glove's current production capacity is 78.7 billion pieces per year.

Developed economies, home to only a fifth of the world's population, account for nearly 70% glove demand due to their stringent medical standards.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

