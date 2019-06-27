Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Top Level Domain Hldg Ltd       VGG892311074

TOP LEVEL DOMAIN HLDG LTD
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minds Machines : Launch of Domain Name Trademark Protection Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 05:10am EDT

RNS Number : 6372D

Minds + Machines Group Limited

27 June 2019

MMX set to launch Adult Domain Name Trademark Protection Service

London, 27 June, 2019 -- Minds + Machines Group Limited ("MMX"), the innovation-led domain registry company, is pleased to announce that the Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers ( ICANN) has approved its request to introduce a new blocking service that will allow trademark holders to better protect their naming rights across the four adult-themed Top Level Domains (TLDs) MMX acquired in 2018 through its acquisition of ICM Registry (ICM). The new service is set to be formally unveiled to the corporate registrar channel on 15 July, 2019.

Based on information made public by ICANN, the blocking service will allow trademark holders to aordably block both exact match terms across all four of MMX's adult TLDs as well as the many look-alike variations that can be easily generated by bad actors using alternate IDN scripts and homoglyphs to spoof users to visit websites containing malicious code used in phishing and malware scams.

MMX's technical and marketing partner on the initiative will be Uniregistry, a recognized leader in providing name blocking technology.

Toby Hall, CEO of MMX, commented:

"We are truly delighted to have received approval from ICANN and to be working with Uniregistry on the introduction of our new service to the corporate registrar channel. The Uniregistry team have the right balance of technical expertise and corporate registrar reach to be our ideal partner. We very much look forward to unveiling the full details of our new adult blocking service, that will initially be targeted at trademark holders and participants in the original .xxx Sunrise B* launch, next month."

To register interest in MMX's adult domain name trademark protection service ahead of 15 July 2019, please visit https://adultblock.icmregistry.com/

- ends -

Note to editor

  • In 2011, ICM Registry was the ﬁrst registry to oer a blocking service at the launch of .xxx in response to trademark owners' concerns about reputational damage to their brand resulting from unauthorized registration and usage of their registered marks.

For further information

Minds + Machines Group Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 7713

Toby Hall, CEO

Christa Taylor, CMO

341072

Tel: +1 (604) 961-

9460

About MMX

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LSE: MMX) is the owner of a world class portfolio of 32 ICANN approved top-level domains (gTLDs). The Company generates revenues through the registration and annual renewal of names by organisations and individuals within each of its top-level domains, sales being processed through the Group's network of global registrar and distribution partners.

The MMX portfolio is currently focused around generic names (e.g. .work, .vip), consumer interest (e.g. .fashion, .wedding), lifestyle (e.g. .ﬁt, .surf,

.yoga), professional occupations (e.g. .law), and geographic domains (e.g. .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern). In 2018, the Company completed its ﬁrst acquisition, the ICM portfolio, and recently launched its ﬁrst innovation based project, .luxe, which combines the strengths of the World Wide Web's naming system with that of blockchain. For more information on MMX and its rapidly growing renewal base, please visit www.mmx.co

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NRAFRMPTMBTTMFL

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Minds + Machines Group Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 09:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOP LEVEL DOMAIN HLDG LTD
05:10aMINDS MACHINES : Launch of Domain Name Trademark Protection Service
PU
05/21MINDS MACHINES : .luxe update
PU
04/03MINDS MACHINES : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
2018MINDS MACHINES : + Machines Group Limited - Notice of Interim Results
PU
2018MINDS + MACHINES : Trading Statement
PU
2017MINDS + MACHINES : Result of AGM
PU
2017MINDS + MACHINES : China and .boston updates
PU
2017MINDS + MACHINES : Half-year Report
PU
2017MINDS + MACHINES : China premium sales update
PU
2017MINDS + MACHINES : China licensing update, notice of interim results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 13,7 M
EBIT 2019 3,84 M
Net income 2019 1,84 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,99
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 53,2 M
Chart TOP LEVEL DOMAIN HLDG LTD
Duration : Period :
Top Level Domain Hldg Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Toby Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guy Elliott Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Salazar Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Henry Arthur John Turcan Non-Executive Director
Caspar von Veltheim Director-European Operations & Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOP LEVEL DOMAIN HLDG LTD67
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD10.86%425 577
NETFLIX35.32%157 530
NASPERS LIMITED22.16%102 914
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%73 061
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA25.20%26 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About