Minds Machines : Launch of Domain Name Trademark Protection Service

Minds + Machines Group Limited

27 June 2019

MMX set to launch Adult Domain Name Trademark Protection Service

London, 27 June, 2019 -- Minds + Machines Group Limited ("MMX"), the innovation-led domain registry company, is pleased to announce that the Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers ( ICANN) has approved its request to introduce a new blocking service that will allow trademark holders to better protect their naming rights across the four adult-themed Top Level Domains (TLDs) MMX acquired in 2018 through its acquisition of ICM Registry (ICM). The new service is set to be formally unveiled to the corporate registrar channel on 15 July, 2019.

Based on information made public by ICANN, the blocking service will allow trademark holders to aﬀordably block both exact match terms across all four of MMX's adult TLDs as well as the many look-alike variations that can be easily generated by bad actors using alternate IDN scripts and homoglyphs to spoof users to visit websites containing malicious code used in phishing and malware scams.

MMX's technical and marketing partner on the initiative will be Uniregistry, a recognized leader in providing name blocking technology.

Toby Hall, CEO of MMX, commented:

"We are truly delighted to have received approval from ICANN and to be working with Uniregistry on the introduction of our new service to the corporate registrar channel. The Uniregistry team have the right balance of technical expertise and corporate registrar reach to be our ideal partner. We very much look forward to unveiling the full details of our new adult blocking service, that will initially be targeted at trademark holders and participants in the original .xxx Sunrise B* launch, next month."

To register interest in MMX's adult domain name trademark protection service ahead of 15 July 2019, please visit https://adultblock.icmregistry.com/

In 2011, ICM Registry was the ﬁrst registry to o ﬀ er a blocking service at the launch of .xxx in response to trademark owners' concerns about reputational damage to their brand resulting from unauthorized registration and usage of their registered marks.

For further information Minds + Machines Group Limited Tel: +44 (0) 7713 Toby Hall, CEO Christa Taylor, CMO 341072 Tel: +1 (604) 961- 9460

About MMX

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LSE: MMX) is the owner of a world class portfolio of 32 ICANN approved top-level domains (gTLDs). The Company generates revenues through the registration and annual renewal of names by organisations and individuals within each of its top-level domains, sales being processed through the Group's network of global registrar and distribution partners.

The MMX portfolio is currently focused around generic names (e.g. .work, .vip), consumer interest (e.g. .fashion, .wedding), lifestyle (e.g. .ﬁt, .surf,

.yoga), professional occupations (e.g. .law), and geographic domains (e.g. .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern). In 2018, the Company completed its ﬁrst acquisition, the ICM portfolio, and recently launched its ﬁrst innovation based project, .luxe, which combines the strengths of the World Wide Web's naming system with that of blockchain. For more information on MMX and its rapidly growing renewal base, please visit www.mmx.co

