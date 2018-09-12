Minds Machines : + Machines Group Limited - Notice of Interim Results

RNS Number : 4666A

Minds + Machines Group Limited 12 September 2018

For release at 07:00am, 12 September 2018

Minds + Machines Group Limited

("MMX" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF INTERIM RESULTS

Minds + Machines Group Limited (AIM: MMX), the top-level domain registry company, will announce results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018 on 26 September 2018. There will be a meeting for analysts to be held on the day at the oﬃces of finnCap, those wishing to attend should contact Belvedere Communications on the number provided below.

Additionally the Company is delighted to report that Toby Hall, CEO, has been invited to speak at the prestigous Alibaba Cloud Computing Conference to be held in Hangzhou, China on 21 September, where he will unveil the next phase of the Company's innovation roll out. MMX is the only new gTLD registry that will be presenting at this event. No new price sensitive information will be released at the event.

Minds + Machines Group Limited Toby Hall, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 7713 341072

Michael Salazar, COO/CFO

Tel: +1 (310) 740 7499

finnCap Ltd

Tel:+44 (0) 020 7220 0500

Corporate finance - Stuart Andrews /Carl Holmes/Simon Hicks

Corporate broking - Tim Redfern / Richard Chambers

Belvedere Communications Limited Tel: +44 (0) 74 070 23147 John West

Llew Angus

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

About MMX

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LSE: MMX) is the owner and operator of a world class portfolio of 32 top-level domain assets (gTLDs). As a sales and marketing-led registry business, we are focused on commercializing our portfolio in partnership with our expanding global network of distribution partners.

The MMX portfolio is currently focused around geographic domains (e.g. .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern), professional occupations (e.g. .law, .abogado, and .dds), consumer interests (e.g. .fashion, .wedding, .vip), lifestyle (e.g. .ﬁt, .surf, .yoga), outdoor activities (e.g..ﬁshing, .garden, .horse) and generic names such as .work and .casa. The Company also recently acquired the ICM portfolio of four high value, niche TLDs. As a business, we work through our expanding international network of registrars and distribution partners to bring the beneﬁts of aﬃnity based domain addresses and identiﬁers to B2B and consumer audiences. For more information on MMX, please visit www.mmx.co

