Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16] Acc-no: 0001171843-18-006188 (34 Act) Size: 9 KB

TOP SHIPS Inc    TOPS

TOP SHIPS INC (TOPS)
News 
Report

08/20/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

EXHIBIT 99.1

TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Desert

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOP Ships Inc. (the 'Company'), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient 'ECO' tanker vessels currently focusing on the transportation of petroleum products, announced today that the sea trials of its newbuilding vessel M/T Eco Palm Desert have been completed successfully and delivery of the vessel from the Hyundai shipyard is expected on September 7th 2018, as planned.

About TOP Ships Inc.

TOP Ships Inc. is an international ship-owning company.
For more information about TOP Ships Inc., visit its website: www.topships.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'intends,' 'estimate,' 'forecast,' 'project,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'should,' 'expect' 'pending' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

Contacts:
Mr. Craig Brelsford
REDCHIP
Tel: +1 407 571 0902
Email: Craig@redchip.com

Disclaimer

TOP Ships Inc. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 20:41:02 UTC
