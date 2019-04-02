Log in
TOP Ships Inc. Announces New Time Charter With Oil Major

04/02/2019 | 09:21am EDT

ATHENS, Greece, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOP Ships Inc. (the “Company”), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient "ECO" tanker vessels currently focusing on the transportation of petroleum products, announced today that it has entered into a time charter agreement with Shell Tankers Singapore Private Limited for its 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker M/T Eco Palm Desert until September 2020. The time charter with Shell consists of a fixed amount per day plus a 50% profit share for earned rates over the fixed amount and replaces a pre-existing charter.

Evangelos Pistiolis, President and CEO of the Company, stated: “As of today, we have two vessels that offer exposure in the spot market during a period when the prevailing sentiment is bullish. If the positive market expectations materialize, our results will benefit as a result of this profit sharing arrangement.”

About TOP Ships Inc.

TOP Ships Inc. is an international ship-owning company.
For more information about TOP Ships Inc., visit its website: www.topships.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

Contacts:
Alexandros Tsirikos
Chief Financial Officer
TOP Ships Inc.
Tel: +30 210 812 8107
Email: atsirikos@topships.org

TOP Ships logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
