Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Top Ships Inc.    TOPS   MHY8897Y1648

TOP SHIPS INC.

(TOPS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Top Ships Inc. Announces Closing of Financings 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 08:31am EST

ATHENS, GREECE, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOP Ships Inc. (the “Company”), an international owner 2nd operator of modern, fuel efficient "ECO" tanker vessels, announced today that it closed the previously announced two Financing Agreements with a major Chinese Financier, for total gross proceeds of $45.8 million, in relation to the 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers M/T Stenaweco Energy and M/T Stenaweco Evolution. The proceeds were used towards the reacquisition of the two vessels via the exercise of purchase options. The Company paid $47.9 million for the exercise of both purchase options and the term of both facilities is 10 years. 

Evangelos Pistiolis, the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, said:

“We are very pleased to have concluded these new financings that we expect will improve our profitability. More specifically, the new financings have a lower cost of debt, compared to the operating leases previously in place, and their accounting treatment will result in less non-cash expenses in our profit and loss statement. As a result, we expect an increase in the profitability of the specific vessels and a positive contribution to our overall profitability.”

About TOP Ships Inc.

TOP Ships Inc. is an international ship-owning company.
For more information about TOP Ships Inc., visit its website: www.topships.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

Contacts:
Alexandros Tsirikos
Chief Financial Officer
TOP Ships Inc.
Tel: +30 210 812 8107
Email: atsirikos@topships.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOP SHIPS INC.
08:31aTop Ships Inc. Announces Closing of Financings 
GL
11/07Top Ships Inc. Announces Pricing of $8.4 Million Registered Direct Offering
GL
09/11TOP Ships Inc. Announces Pricing of Approximately $10 Million Underwritten Pu..
GL
09/10TOP Ships Inc. Announces Compliance With NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement
GL
08/21TOP Ships Announces Reverse Stock Split
GL
08/06REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULES 13A- : 0001171843-19-005184 (34 Act) Size: 10 KB
PU
08/06Top Ships Inc. Announces Expiration of 2014 Warrants
GL
07/19REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULES 13A- : 0001171843-19-004667 (34 Act) Size: 10 KB
PU
07/17TOP Ships Inc. Announces New Financings
GL
05/06REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULES 13A- : 0001171843-19-002997 (34 Act) Size: 11 KB
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 65,5 M
EBIT 2019 9,10 M
Net income 2019 -22,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,11x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,14x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,09x
Capitalization 5,83 M
Chart TOP SHIPS INC.
Duration : Period :
Top Ships Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOP SHIPS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,50  $
Last Close Price 0,67  $
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 124%
Spread / Lowest Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evangelos J. Pistiolis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vangelis G. Ikonomou Chief Operating Officer
Alexandros Tsirikos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Konstantinos Patis Chief Technical Officer
Konstantinos Karelas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOP SHIPS INC.-95.93%6
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.70.73%5 438
SEASPAN CORPORATION45.08%2 445
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION--.--%1 854
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.7.69%1 069
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.16.85%1 010
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group