TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
TOPCON : New Topcon Automatic Excavator System Featuring Fingertip Control

04/08/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

Topcon Positioning Group announces a new automated edition of its 3D modular aftermarket solution for excavation — the X-53x automatic. The system uses the same components of the original system and adds hydraulic, automated control.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005835/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“As pioneers in automatic excavation technology, with the TS-5 in 1996, we are excited to bring to the market a new unique aftermarket system that controls depth of excavation automatically as well as the angle of the bucket,” Murray Lodge, senior VP, Construction.

With easy-to-use fingertip operation, the system is designed to provide automated depth control so digging to grade in flat, stepped or sloped applications reduces operator fatigue.

“With the automatic excavation system, the risk of over digging is minimized, while productivity is maximized saving time and reducing costs,” said Lodge. “We have seen how much automated control changed the earthmoving process with our dozer systems and we expect the huge benefits of now having an automated excavator system to introduce similar benefits.”

The automatic excavation system features a new calibration method that uses a total station that communicates wirelessly with the system, rather than typing in values manually.

“The modern calibration system is easier, faster, and less error prone — machines will be more accurately calibrated than with traditional methods, resulting in better outcomes on projects,” said Lodge.

The system is designed to be easily upgradeable from the 2D and the original 3D systems to the new fully automatic excavation package.

“The automatic system rounds out our complete line of excavator solutions from entry-level, 2D and 3D systems — Topcon offers an excellent solution to meet most any demand. When contractors are ready to upgrade, the modular hardware makes it easy and cost-effective,” said Lodge.

The new system is being released alongside a new version of the Topcon Haul Truck application, which utilizes an Android or iOS app that can be installed on a phone or tablet. It is designed to provide a complete cloud-based, real-time haul management and reporting infrastructure.

“The new Haul Truck app is integrated in the Topcon site management platform and provides a complete load tracking and reporting system as well as real-time truck reporting during haul operations. The app pairs nicely with the new X-53x automatic for a more safe and integrated excavation and loading ecosystem,” said Lodge.

For more information, visit Topcon at topconpositioning.com, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits.

About Topcon Positioning Group

Topcon Positioning Group, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits, is an industry leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook). Its European head office is in Capelle a/d IJssel, the Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).


© Business Wire 2019
