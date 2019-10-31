Topcon : Summary of Business Results for FY2019 2Q posted
0
10/31/2019 | 02:17am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results
(Japanese GAAP)
FY2019 ending March 2020
TOPCON CORPORATION
Release Date: October 31, 2019
1. Summary of Second Quarter Business Results for FY2019 ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)
"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)
(1) Consolidated business results
(Rounded down to the nearest million yen)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
2nd quarter of FY2019
69,527
(1.1)
3,810
(27.7)
2,761
(41.8)
895
(58.3)
2nd quarter of FY2018
70,271
3.3
5,268
15.3
4,742
16.0
2,146
15.0
Note:
Comprehensive income
2nd quarter of FY2019
(1,162) million yen ( － % )
2nd quarter of FY2018
5,154 million yen (
(0.9) % )
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
share
share
yen
yen
2nd quarter of FY2019
8.47
8.47
2nd quarter of FY2018
20.25
20.25
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Shareholders' equity
ratio
per share
million yen
million yen
%
%
2nd quarter of FY2019
152,889
67,347
42.9
624.23
FY2018 ended March 2019
160,288
71,148
43.1
651.11
Note:
Shareholders' equity
2nd quarter of FY2019
65,644 million yen
FY2018 ended March 2019
69,037 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
end of 1st qtr
end of 2nd qtr
end of 3rd qtr
year-end
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2018 ended March 2019
－
12.00
－
12.00
24.00
FY2019 ending March 2020
－
14.00
FY2019 ending March 2020 (forecast)
－
14.00
28.00
*Revisions to the projected dividends : No
3. Business Forecasts for FY2019 ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Annual
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
150,000
0.9
12,500
(8.1)
10,500
(8.7)
6,000
(8.4)
56.72
*Revisions to the
business forecasts
: Yes
Note:
The forecasts above were prepared on the premise of future forecasts available at the time of the release of this document, such as trends
of business, competition environment, and currency exchange rates. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, the actual results may differ
from these forecast data.
Consolidated quarterly financial statements
Consolidated quarterly balance sheets
(Unit: million yen)
FY2018
2nd quarter of
ended March 2019
FY2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
13,894
13,372
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
45,609
39,443
Merchandise and finished goods
18,509
19,439
Work in process
1,377
1,412
Raw materials and supplies
11,254
11,708
Other
7,608
6,963
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,098)
(2,008)
Total current assets
96,154
90,332
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
16,950
19,372
Intangible assets
Goodwill
13,162
11,792
Other
19,252
17,191
Total intangible assets
32,415
28,984
Investments and other assets
14,767
14,200
Total non-current assets
64,133
62,557
Total assets
160,288
152,889
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
11,990
10,510
Current portion of bonds
－
10,000
Short-term borrowings
13,563
18,180
Lease obligations
641
1,361
Income taxes payable
1,420
489
Provision for product warranties
1,069
1,192
Other
15,675
14,266
Total current liabilities
44,360
56,002
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
20,000
10,000
Long-term borrowings
10,497
5,093
Lease obligations
3,853
5,381
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
57
41
Retirement benefit liability
6,391
5,385
Other
3,979
3,638
Total non-current liabilities
44,779
29,539
Total liabilities
89,139
85,542
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
16,658
16,680
Capital surplus
20,819
20,841
Retained earnings
37,595
37,218
Treasury shares
(2,091)
(3,170)
Total shareholders' equity
72,981
71,570
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
879
1,040
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
5
5
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(3,776)
(6,005)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(1,051)
(966)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(3,943)
(5,925)
Share acquisition rights
47
32
Non-controlling interests
2,063
1,670
Total net assets
71,148
67,347
Total liabilities and net assets
160,288
152,889
Consolidated quarterly statements of income
(Unit: million yen)
2nd quarter of
2nd quarter of
FY2018
FY2019
Net sales
70,271
69,527
Cost of sales
33,237
32,555
Gross profit
37,034
36,972
Selling, general and administrative expenses
31,765
33,161
Operating profit
5,268
3,810
Non-operating income
Interest income
119
103
Dividend income
21
31
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
－
9
Other
195
101
Total non-operating income
336
246
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
557
472
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
44
－
Foreign exchange losses
25
578
Other
235
245
Total non-operating expenses
862
1,295
Ordinary profit
4,742
2,761
Extraordinary income
Gain on extinguishment of debts
148
－
Total extraordinary income
148
－
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries
－
555
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
497
－
Extra retirement payments
150
－
Loss on abolishment of retirement benefit plan of subsidiaries and
231
－
associates
Total extraordinary losses
879
555
Profit before income taxes
4,012
2,205
Income taxes - current
1,761
776
Income taxes - deferred
3
548
Total income taxes
1,764
1,324
Profit
2,247
881
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
100
(14)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,146
895
Consolidated quarterly statements of cash flows
(Unit: Million Yen)
2nd quarter of
2nd quarter of
FY2018
FY2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
4,012
2,205
Depreciation
2,763
3,051
Amortization of goodwill
1,110
1,012
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
67
(30)
Interest and dividend income
(140)
(135)
Interest expenses
557
472
Loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries
－
555
Gain on extinction of liabilities
(148)
－
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
497
－
Extra retirement payments
150
－
Loss on abolishment of retirement benefit plan of subsidiaries and associates
231
－
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
(152)
(863)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
5,288
4,845
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(1,618)
(2,122)
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - other
526
846
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(1,451)
(1,151)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other
39
(834)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
535
(287)
Other, net
(1,965)
518
Subtotal
10,302
8,082
Interest and dividends received
147
144
Interest paid
(557)
(472)
Extra retirement payments
(150)
－
Income taxes paid
(1,473)
(2,137)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
8,269
5,617
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments into time deposits
(710)
(286)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
1,288
590
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(2,074)
(1,653)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
32
117
Purchase of intangible assets
(955)
(1,139)
Purchase of investment securities
(100)
(1)
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation
(1,473)
－
Proceeds from sale of businesses
253
－
Long-term loan advances
(122)
(5)
Other, net
8
216
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(3,854)
(2,160)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
2,463
2,524
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(4,231)
(2,770)
Repayments of lease obligations
(320)
(669)
Dividends paid
(1,060)
(1,272)
Purchase of treasury shares
(0)
(1,078)
Other, net
－
(54)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(3,148)
(3,320)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
431
(320)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,698
(184)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
12,698
12,935
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
14,397
12,751
[Segment Information by business category]
2nd quarter of FY2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018)
(Unit: million yen)
Reportable segment
Smart
Positioning
Eye Care
Elimination &
Total
Infrastructure
Other
Sub-Total
Common
Company
Business
Business
Sales
Sales to
12,899
34,736
21,701
933
70,271
－
70,271
unaffiliated customers
Intercompany sales
5,308
2,281
126
0
7,716
(7,716)
－
or transfer
Total
18,207
37,018
21,828
934
77,988
(7,716)
70,271
Segment Profit
2,856
3,740
636
(17)
7,216
(1,947)
5,268
(Operating Income)
Note: Segment Profit (1,947) on "Elimination & Common" is mainly goodwill amortization expense and corporate expense (advanced research and development expense), both of which are not distributed to each reportable segment .
2nd quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)
(Unit: million yen)
Reportable segment
Smart
Positioning
Eye Care
Elimination &
Total
Infrastructure
Other
Sub-Total
Common
Company
Business
Business
Sales
Sales to
12,066
34,711
22,063
686
69,527
－
69,527
unaffiliated customers
Intercompany sales
4,991
2,405
139
0
7,535
(7,535)
－
or transfer
Total
17,057
37,116
22,202
686
77,063
(7,535)
69,527
Segment Profit
2,492
2,850
616
(62)
5,897
(2,086)
3,810
(Operating Income)
Note: Segment Profit (2,086) on "Elimination & Common" is mainly goodwill amortization expense and corporate expense (advanced research and development expense), both of which are not distributed to each reportable segment .
[Overseas Sales]
2nd quarter of FY2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018)
(Unit: million yen)
North
Europe
China
Asia /
Other
Total
America
Oceania
Oversea sales
21,528
17,317
3,848
8,087
4,809
55,590
Consolidated Sales
70,271
Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%)
30.6
24.6
5.5
11.5
6.8
79.1
2nd quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)
(Unit: million yen)
North
Europe
China
Asia /
Other
Total
America
Oceania
Oversea sales
20,816
16,755
4,141
6,978
5,640
54,333
Consolidated Sales
69,527
Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%)
29.9
24.1
6.0
10.0
8.1
78.1
Notes:1. Sales are classified by country or region based on the location of customers.
2. The main regions which belong to "other" category are Latin America, Middle East, Russia, and Africa.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Topcon Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 06:16:04 UTC