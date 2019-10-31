Log in
TOPCON CORPORATION

TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
  Report  
News 
News

Topcon : Summary of Business Results for FY2019 2Q posted

0
10/31/2019 | 02:17am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results

(Japanese GAAP)

FY2019 ending March 2020

TOPCON CORPORATION

Release Date: October 31, 2019

1. Summary of Second Quarter Business Results for FY2019 ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)

(1) Consolidated business results

(Rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

2nd quarter of FY2019

69,527

(1.1)

3,810

(27.7)

2,761

(41.8)

895

(58.3)

2nd quarter of FY2018

70,271

3.3

5,268

15.3

4,742

16.0

2,146

15.0

Note:

Comprehensive income

2nd quarter of FY2019

(1,162) million yen ( % )

2nd quarter of FY2018

5,154 million yen (

(0.9) % )

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

share

share

yen

yen

2nd quarter of FY2019

8.47

8.47

2nd quarter of FY2018

20.25

20.25

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Shareholders' equity

ratio

per share

million yen

million yen

%

%

2nd quarter of FY2019

152,889

67,347

42.9

624.23

FY2018 ended March 2019

160,288

71,148

43.1

651.11

Note:

Shareholders' equity

2nd quarter of FY2019

65,644 million yen

FY2018 ended March 2019

69,037 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

end of 1st qtr

end of 2nd qtr

end of 3rd qtr

year-end

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

FY2018 ended March 2019

12.00

12.00

24.00

FY2019 ending March 2020

14.00

FY2019 ending March 2020 (forecast)

14.00

28.00

*Revisions to the projected dividends : No

3. Business Forecasts for FY2019 ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Annual

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

150,000

0.9

12,500

(8.1)

10,500

(8.7)

6,000

(8.4)

56.72

*Revisions to the

business forecasts

: Yes

Note:

The forecasts above were prepared on the premise of future forecasts available at the time of the release of this document, such as trends

of business, competition environment, and currency exchange rates. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, the actual results may differ

from these forecast data.

Consolidated quarterly financial statements

Consolidated quarterly balance sheets

(Unit: million yen)

FY2018

2nd quarter of

ended March 2019

FY2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

13,894

13,372

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

45,609

39,443

Merchandise and finished goods

18,509

19,439

Work in process

1,377

1,412

Raw materials and supplies

11,254

11,708

Other

7,608

6,963

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,098)

(2,008)

Total current assets

96,154

90,332

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

16,950

19,372

Intangible assets

Goodwill

13,162

11,792

Other

19,252

17,191

Total intangible assets

32,415

28,984

Investments and other assets

14,767

14,200

Total non-current assets

64,133

62,557

Total assets

160,288

152,889

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

11,990

10,510

Current portion of bonds

10,000

Short-term borrowings

13,563

18,180

Lease obligations

641

1,361

Income taxes payable

1,420

489

Provision for product warranties

1,069

1,192

Other

15,675

14,266

Total current liabilities

44,360

56,002

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

20,000

10,000

Long-term borrowings

10,497

5,093

Lease obligations

3,853

5,381

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

57

41

Retirement benefit liability

6,391

5,385

Other

3,979

3,638

Total non-current liabilities

44,779

29,539

Total liabilities

89,139

85,542

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

16,658

16,680

Capital surplus

20,819

20,841

Retained earnings

37,595

37,218

Treasury shares

(2,091)

(3,170)

Total shareholders' equity

72,981

71,570

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

879

1,040

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

5

5

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(3,776)

(6,005)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(1,051)

(966)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(3,943)

(5,925)

Share acquisition rights

47

32

Non-controlling interests

2,063

1,670

Total net assets

71,148

67,347

Total liabilities and net assets

160,288

152,889

Consolidated quarterly statements of income

(Unit: million yen)

2nd quarter of

2nd quarter of

FY2018

FY2019

Net sales

70,271

69,527

Cost of sales

33,237

32,555

Gross profit

37,034

36,972

Selling, general and administrative expenses

31,765

33,161

Operating profit

5,268

3,810

Non-operating income

Interest income

119

103

Dividend income

21

31

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

9

Other

195

101

Total non-operating income

336

246

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

557

472

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

44

Foreign exchange losses

25

578

Other

235

245

Total non-operating expenses

862

1,295

Ordinary profit

4,742

2,761

Extraordinary income

Gain on extinguishment of debts

148

Total extraordinary income

148

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries

555

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

497

Extra retirement payments

150

Loss on abolishment of retirement benefit plan of subsidiaries and

231

associates

Total extraordinary losses

879

555

Profit before income taxes

4,012

2,205

Income taxes - current

1,761

776

Income taxes - deferred

3

548

Total income taxes

1,764

1,324

Profit

2,247

881

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

100

(14)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,146

895

Consolidated quarterly statements of cash flows

(Unit: Million Yen)

2nd quarter of

2nd quarter of

FY2018

FY2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

4,012

2,205

Depreciation

2,763

3,051

Amortization of goodwill

1,110

1,012

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

67

(30)

Interest and dividend income

(140)

(135)

Interest expenses

557

472

Loss (gain) on sales of shares of subsidiaries

555

Gain on extinction of liabilities

(148)

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

497

Extra retirement payments

150

Loss on abolishment of retirement benefit plan of subsidiaries and associates

231

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

(152)

(863)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

5,288

4,845

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(1,618)

(2,122)

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - other

526

846

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(1,451)

(1,151)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other

39

(834)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

535

(287)

Other, net

(1,965)

518

Subtotal

10,302

8,082

Interest and dividends received

147

144

Interest paid

(557)

(472)

Extra retirement payments

(150)

Income taxes paid

(1,473)

(2,137)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

8,269

5,617

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(710)

(286)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

1,288

590

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(2,074)

(1,653)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

32

117

Purchase of intangible assets

(955)

(1,139)

Purchase of investment securities

(100)

(1)

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation

(1,473)

Proceeds from sale of businesses

253

Long-term loan advances

(122)

(5)

Other, net

8

216

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(3,854)

(2,160)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

2,463

2,524

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(4,231)

(2,770)

Repayments of lease obligations

(320)

(669)

Dividends paid

(1,060)

(1,272)

Purchase of treasury shares

(0)

(1,078)

Other, net

(54)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,148)

(3,320)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

431

(320)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,698

(184)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

12,698

12,935

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

14,397

12,751

[Segment Information by business category]

2nd quarter of FY2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018)

(Unit: million yen)

Reportable segment

Smart

Positioning

Eye Care

Elimination &

Total

Infrastructure

Other

Sub-Total

Common

Company

Business

Business

Sales

Sales to

12,899

34,736

21,701

933

70,271

70,271

unaffiliated customers

Intercompany sales

5,308

2,281

126

0

7,716

(7,716)

or transfer

Total

18,207

37,018

21,828

934

77,988

(7,716)

70,271

Segment Profit

2,856

3,740

636

(17)

7,216

(1,947)

5,268

(Operating Income)

Note: Segment Profit (1,947) on "Elimination & Common" is mainly goodwill amortization expense and corporate expense (advanced research and development expense), both of which are not distributed to each reportable segment .

2nd quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

(Unit: million yen)

Reportable segment

Smart

Positioning

Eye Care

Elimination &

Total

Infrastructure

Other

Sub-Total

Common

Company

Business

Business

Sales

Sales to

12,066

34,711

22,063

686

69,527

69,527

unaffiliated customers

Intercompany sales

4,991

2,405

139

0

7,535

(7,535)

or transfer

Total

17,057

37,116

22,202

686

77,063

(7,535)

69,527

Segment Profit

2,492

2,850

616

(62)

5,897

(2,086)

3,810

(Operating Income)

Note: Segment Profit (2,086) on "Elimination & Common" is mainly goodwill amortization expense and corporate expense (advanced research and development expense), both of which are not distributed to each reportable segment .

[Overseas Sales]

2nd quarter of FY2018 (April 1, 2018 - September 30, 2018)

(Unit: million yen)

North

Europe

China

Asia /

Other

Total

America

Oceania

Oversea sales

21,528

17,317

3,848

8,087

4,809

55,590

Consolidated Sales

70,271

Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%)

30.6

24.6

5.5

11.5

6.8

79.1

2nd quarter of FY2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

(Unit: million yen)

North

Europe

China

Asia /

Other

Total

America

Oceania

Oversea sales

20,816

16,755

4,141

6,978

5,640

54,333

Consolidated Sales

69,527

Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%)

29.9

24.1

6.0

10.0

8.1

78.1

Notes:1. Sales are classified by country or region based on the location of customers.

2. The main regions which belong to "other" category are Latin America, Middle East, Russia, and Africa.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Topcon Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 06:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
