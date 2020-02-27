Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Topcon Corporation    7732   JP3630400004

TOPCON CORPORATION

(7732)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Topcon : Technology Improving Paving of Roads, Runways, and Racetracks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 11:01am EST

Formula 3 driver and new solutions introduced at CONEXPO 2020

Topcon Positioning Group announces Formula 3 driver James Roe Jr. will join Topcon at CONEXPO 2020, held in Las Vegas, March 10 - 14, to share his perspectives of how road resurfacing technology is helping make tracks smoother for faster and safer racing. It is part of the company’s focus on intelligent paving at North America’s largest construction trade show representing asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, lifting, mining, utilities and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005631/en/

Formula 3 driver James Roe Jr. will join Topcon at CONEXPO 2020 to share his perspectives of how road resurfacing technology is helping make tracks smoother for faster and safer racing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Formula 3 driver James Roe Jr. will join Topcon at CONEXPO 2020 to share his perspectives of how road resurfacing technology is helping make tracks smoother for faster and safer racing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Murray Lodge, senior VP of construction for Topcon Positioning Group, said, “Racetrack paving is specialized work with extremely tight tolerances for a high-performance, high-speed environment and an excellent use case for how our precision systems can help contractors. We are looking forward to having James speak with visitors at CONEXPO about his experiences as part of our focus on intelligent paving solutions and how they are accelerating smoothness and safety, keeping jobs on schedule and profitable on projects around the world.”

Roe said he understands how Topcon resurfacing technology helped racing courses such as the Silverstone racetrack in the United Kingdom, a cornerstone of British motor racing.

Roe said, “I clearly recall how difficult it was at Silverstone before it was resurfaced in 2019 with the SmoothRide system. There were huge amounts of standing water building up after heavy rainfall that wasn’t draining off. Obviously when you are in a race traveling at high speeds, it’s not an ideal scenario from a safety point of view, and races had to be postponed or cancelled, affecting the whole event. The technology is a state-of-the-art product that will benefit the motorsports industry from both a safety and performance point of view.”

The SmoothRide system includes scanning an existing surface, converting the data into 3D model designs used to create machine control files for the machine milling, paving and compaction phases of a project.

In addition to Silverstone, Topcon technology has recently been used for resurfacing work for the Singapore Grand Prix, the Spring Mountain motorsports facility in Las Vegas, and Frankfurt Airport runways in Germany among other high-profile projects requiring tight tolerances.

Another new technology for paving — Pavelink — which can be paired with existing Topcon solutions such as SmoothRide will also be available at CONEXPO. It is a cloud-based logistics mobile application for asphalt paving workflow between asphalt plants, delivery trucks, the company office, and paving site. Lodge said, “It is a revolutionary new system connecting every stakeholder in real-time throughout the paving process for more efficient daily job management resulting in better use of materials, fewer overages and paver stoppages, and overall greater return on investment.”

In addition to daily discussions with visitors to the Topcon booth N12701 throughout the week of the CONEXPO event, Roe will also host at a special “trackside chat” on paving and racing on Thursday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at the booth. More Information about Roe, as well as information on paving, earthmoving, vertical construction, and survey technologies from Topcon at CONEXPO — including the ability to register for appointments with technology experts from Topcon and also Digital Construction Works during the show — is available at topconpositioning.com/conexpo.

About Topcon Positioning Group

Topcon Positioning Group, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits, is an industry leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook). Its European head office is in Capelle a/d IJssel, the Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOPCON CORPORATION
11:01aTOPCON : Technology Improving Paving of Roads, Runways, and Racetracks
BU
01/31TOPCON : Summary of Business Results for FY2019 3Q posted
PU
2019TOPCON : John Deere Unveils New Payload Weighing System
AQ
2019TOPCON : Stores Announce Partnership Plan With Autodesk to Expand Platinum-level..
BU
2019TOPCON : Agriculture Improves Digital Workflows for Farmers
BU
2019TOPCON : Agriculture Innovates Yield Monitoring for Conveyor-Type Harvesters
BU
2019DEERE MPANY : John Deere Releases New Grade Control Level Best® Box Blades
AQ
2019TOPCON : Summary of Business Results for FY2019 2Q posted
PU
2019TOPCON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019TOPCON : Summary of the Presentation and Q&A for FY2019 1Q Financial Results pos..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 145 B
EBIT 2020 9 275 M
Net income 2020 4 250 M
Debt 2020 30 815 M
Yield 2020 2,44%
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
EV / Sales2021 0,95x
Capitalization 118 B
Chart TOPCON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Topcon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPCON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 713,33  JPY
Last Close Price 1 123,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 95,9%
Spread / Average Target 52,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satoshi Hirano President, CEO & Representative Director
Haruhiko Akiyama Director, Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Yasufumi Fukuma Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Makoto Iwasaki Representative Director & Senior Manager-Law
Kazuyuki Matsumoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOPCON CORPORATION0.96%1 101
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.34%17 666
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.0.67%3 552
ANRITSU CORPORATION-0.05%2 386
LEM HOLDING SA-6.88%1 547
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.9.67%1 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group