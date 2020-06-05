Topcon : The 127th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

|
１.Date and Time
Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 am Japan time
２.Place
Head Office of the Company
75-1 Hasunuma-cho, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo, Japan
３.Meeting Agenda
Matters to be reported:
The Company's Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 127th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No.1
Election of Nine (9) Directors
Proposal No.2
Election of One (1) Corporate Auditor
Proposal No.3
Election of One (1) Substitute Corporate Auditor
