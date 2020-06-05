Log in
Topcon : The 127th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/05/2020
１.Date and Time

Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 am Japan time

２.Place Head Office of the Company
75-1 Hasunuma-cho, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo, Japan
３.Meeting Agenda
Matters to be reported:
The Company's Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 127th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No.1
Election of Nine (9) Directors
Proposal No.2
Election of One (1) Corporate Auditor
Proposal No.3
Election of One (1) Substitute Corporate Auditor

■ General Meeting of Shareholders Materials

Notice of Convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the 127th Business Term (42pages) [6.7MB]

▶︎Past Shareholders Meeting

Adobe Acrobat Reader is needed to view PDF formatted files.

Adobe Acrobat Reader is distributed freely by Adobe Systems.

Disclaimer

Topcon Corporation published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 05:20:01 UTC
