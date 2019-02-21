Toppan Printing : E Ink, TOPPAN and Isetan Mitsukoshi Partner to Develop World's First Full-Color, ePaper Digital Point-of-Purchase Sign

E Ink’s Advanced Color ePaper featured in installation to reduce waste and increase efficiencies

E Ink Holdings, "E Ink" (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, today announced its Advanced Color ePaper (ACeP™) has been used by TOPPAN Printing Co. Ltd. and Isetan Mitsukoshi to develop the world’s first digital point-of-purchase (POP) sign using a full-color Electronic Paper Display (EPD). E Ink’s first generation ACeP display is capable of displaying well over 32,000 colors, making the solution an attractive and sustainable alternative to wasteful paper POP.

E Ink’s ACeP display achieves a full color gamut, including all eight primary colors, using a proprietary four pigment microencapsulated electronic ink containing cyan, magenta, yellow, and white. Rich color is achieved by having all the colored pigments in every pixel as opposed to the side-by-side pixel colors achieved with a color filter array (CFA). Like other E Ink ePaper technology, ACeP is low-power with paper-like readability under virtually all lighting conditions.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd., which has been promoting initiatives for the reform of working practices and from ESG, or Environment, Social, and Governance, perspectives, worked with TOPPAN to develop POP signage to reduce paper waste from in-store promotions, and to enhance worker efficiencies. Isetan Mitsukoshi will install a prototype in the Isetan Shinjuku store for their “HANABANASAI” campaign that launches on February 20, 2019.

The POP product developed by TOPPAN and Isetan Mitsukoshi enables a simple content update process through a PC or smartphone for greater operating efficiency and reduced environmental waste. The signage does not require any power at the location of installation for easy mobility around stores when layout changes are needed. The addition of E Ink’s ACeP display brings an enhanced visual appeal to the in-store promotions, with the ability to update information wirelessly.

“E Ink appreciates TOPPAN’s initiative to drive the ACeP POP business at a top tier Japanese department store. As technology guides our world in becoming increasingly connected, it’s imperative that we find sustainable solutions that help our workers and the environment,” said Naoki Sumita, General Manager of E Ink Japan. “We look forward to working together with TOPPAN to continue efforts to expand ACeP in the POP market and in other potential markets.”

“We are pleased to jointly test the potential of full-color ACeP from E Ink, and look forward to the collaboration toward a digital POP product that contributes to solving the efficiency & waste challenges in the retail sector,” said Heeday Danjo, General Manager, TOPPAN Printing Co., Ltd.

A pilot of the solution is scheduled to be on display at the Front Entrance of Isetan Shinjuku Main Store in Tokyo, Japan, from Wednesday, February 20 to Tuesday, March 26.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market and is redefining the signage, architecture and design, mobile, wearable and retail markets with its ePaper technology, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. Its corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About TOPPAN Printing Co., Ltd

Founded in 1900, the TOPPAN group has harnessed printing technologies to grow beyond traditional printing business and now offers a broad range of products and services in the Information & Communication, Living & Industry, and Electronics segments. TOPPAN has a long-standing technical & business relationship with E Ink, dating back to before 2001, and provides electronic paper displays and business solutions to the market. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, TOPPAN is the world’s leading printing group with approximately US$14 billion in annual sales, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO: 7911), and is a constituent of the Nikkei 225 stock index. For more information on, please visit www.toppan.co.jp/en/.

About Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd.

The Isetan Mitsukoshi Group was created in 2008, through the business integration of Mitsukoshi, established in 1673, and Isetan, established in 1886. Isetan Mitsukoshi is Japan’s No.1 department store group with annual sales of approximately US$12 billion in fiscal 2017, operating 24 stores in Japan and 34 stores overseas. There are about 250 million visits to the Group’s stores every year, including the flagship Isetan Shinjuku Main Store, the department store with the highest sales in Japan, operated by Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. The Group’s vision is “Connecting people and bridging times.” Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO: 3099), and is a constituent of the Nikkei 225 stock index. For more information, please visit www.imhds.co.jp/english/company/isetanmitsukoshi.html.

