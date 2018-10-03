Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Topps Tiles Plc    TPT   GB00B18P5K83

TOPPS TILES PLC (TPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/03 09:50:40 am
69.5 GBp   +10.85%
10:10aTOPPS TILES : shares jump on profit forecast above expectations
RE
09:23aTOPPS TILES : Trading Update
PU
07/05TOPPS TILES : Revenue blow for Topps Tiles
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Topps Tiles : Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 09:23am CEST

Trading Update

Released : 03 Oct 2018 07:00

RNS Number : 7539C

Topps Tiles PLC

03 October 2018

3 October 2018

Topps Tiles Plc

Trading Update

Topps Tiles Plc (the "Group"), the UK's largest tile specialist, announces a trading update for the 52 week period ending 29 September 2018.

Adjusted revenues1 for the 52 week period are expected to be in the region of £215 million (2017: £211.8 million). Like-for-like revenues in the 52 weeks were flat when compared to the prior year (2017: -2.9%).

Like-for-like revenues for the 13 week period ending 29 September 2018 increased by 1.2%.

Trading over the fourth quarter has seen an improvement due to a combination of the continued effectiveness of our strategy and outperformance of our market. As a result, the Board now expects adjusted pre-tax profits for the year ended 29

September 2018 will be slightly ahead of the top end of the current range of market expectations2.

Looking ahead, the uncertainty in the UK economic outlook means we remain cautious and will be maintaining our focus on our industry leading gross margins, tight cost control and strong underlying cash generation.

The Group is now trading from 370 sites (2018: 372 stores), having opened 2 and closed 6 stores during the period.

Analysis of LFL sales by quarter

Q1

Q2

H1

Q3

Q4

H2

FY

FY 2018

+3.4%

-2.2%

+0.6%

-2.3%

1.2%

-0.6%

0.0%

FY 2017

+0.3%

-4.1%

-1.9%

-4.7%

-3.0%

-3.9%

-2.9%

1 Adjusted revenues exclude the Parkside business which is being treated as an adjusting item during the first two years of ownership while we invest for future growth.

2 Market expectations for underlying profit before tax for the year ended 29 September 2018 are in the range of £14.6m to £15.2m, with a consensus of £14.9m

Strategic Progress

Our continued investment in the business underpinned further strategic progress in the period.

  • Range - we have launched more than 25 new product ranges, exclusive to Topps, in the last 12 months. We are successfully leveraging our specialism in tiles to drive product differential. Our uniquely curated product collections are enabling our customers to create inspirational spaces with tiles and unique finishing touches.

  • Retail - We continue to ensure that our offer remains market-leading through a

focus on great value for both our trade and retail customers, supported by world class service and targeted investment into both digital and traditional marketing. Over 150 of our stores now have our latest merchandising treatment and we will continue this programme in the year ahead.

  • Commercial - the development of the commercial business has progressed at pace since the acquisition of Parkside in September 2017. Investments so far have expanded the sales resource, created two architectural showrooms in Chelsea and Leicester, and integrated the supply chain into the Group function. Sales growth and margin is in line with plan and new lead generation is very encouraging for the future. As expected, commercial will report trading losses of around £1.1 million for FY18, while we continue to invest in its future growth.

Matthew Williams, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am pleased to report an improvement in trading over the final quarter which has enabled the Group to post a full year sales result which is slightly ahead of the top end of market expectations and which represents an outperformance of the overall tile market. Our core Topps Tiles business is a well invested, cash generative market leader with a proven strategy and we continue to make good progress with our expansion into the commercial segment of the UK tile market which will be an important source of future growth for the Group."

- Ends -

Enquiries:

Topps Tiles Plc

0116 282 8000

Matthew Williams, Chief Executive Officer Rob Parker, Chief Financial Officer

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

020 7638 9571

Kevin Smith / Sam Stibbs

Note to editors

Topps Tiles Plc is the UK's largest specialist supplier of tiles and associated products, targeting the UK domestic refurbishment and commercial market.

Since opening its first store in 1963, Topps has maintained a simple operating philosophy - inspiring customers with unrivalled product choice and providing exceptional levels of customer service.

For further information, please visit http://www.toppstilesplc.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

TSTELLFBVBFEFBF

Disclaimer

Topps Tiles plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 07:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOPPS TILES PLC
10:10aTOPPS TILES : shares jump on profit forecast above expectations
RE
09:23aTOPPS TILES : Trading Update
PU
07/05TOPPS TILES : Revenue blow for Topps Tiles
AQ
07/04TOPPS TILES : Q3 Trading Update
PU
06/29TOPPS TILES PLC : quaterly sales release
06/07TOPPS TILES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/05TOPPS TILES : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
05/23TOPPS TILES : Earnings at Topps Tiles plunge by a third
AQ
05/17TOPPS TILES PLC : half-yearly earnings release
04/05TOPPS TILES : slides to FTSE bottom after warning of softer market
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 214 M
EBIT 2018 15,5 M
Net income 2018 11,9 M
Debt 2018 21,2 M
Yield 2018 5,06%
P/E ratio 2018 10,38
P/E ratio 2019 9,84
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 121 M
Chart TOPPS TILES PLC
Duration : Period :
Topps Tiles Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPPS TILES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,80  GBP
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Thomas Mathieson Williams Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Darren Mark Shapland Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Carter Operations Director
Robert Parker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Claire Tiney Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOPPS TILES PLC-21.63%158
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC12.16%8 477
FORBO HOLDING AG5.18%2 893
TARKETT-37.05%1 601
DURATEX-1.85%1 529
RAS AL KHAIMAH CERAMICS PSC-13.70%572
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.