Topps Tiles : Trading Update

Commercial - Our entry into the commercial tile market has approximately doubled our addressable market while staying within our core specialism of tiles. Our strategy of " Disrupt and Construct " continues to make good progress and we expect to report revenues of c.£5 million for the year. Parkside opened its new design studio in the Cotswolds during September, giving it a base of four locations across the UK. In the recently acquired Strata business we have been focused on initial integration and leveraging efficiencies.

Matthew Williams, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Despite continued tough market conditions it has been a year of significant strategic progress for the Topps Group. In Retail, the recent launch of our new, industry-leading website brings new levels of inspiration to our customers and further integrates our digital and in-store offer. In Commercial, our investments in building the salesforce, opening new design studios and improving its digital capabilities have enabled Parkside to establish significant momentum in its second year within the Group.

"Our sales growth across the Group for the year as a whole compares favourably with the overall tile market. However, political uncertainty continued to weigh on consumer confidence in the final quarter and we expect this to remain a feature until there is greater clarity. Longer term, we are confident that our growth strategy will continue to deliver market outperformance."

In addition, the Group has recently received a one-off cash repayment from HMRC relating to historic import duty. The Group expects to recognise £2.3 million in respect of this payment as an adjusting item in its results for the year ending 28 September 2019.

Note to editors

Topps Tiles Plc is the UK's largest specialist supplier of tiles and associated products, targeting the UK domestic refurbishment and commercial market and serving a retail and trade customer base from 362 nationwide retail stores and four commercial showrooms.

Since opening its first store in 1963, Topps has maintained a simple operating philosophy - inspiring customers with unrivalled product choice and providing exceptional levels of customer service.

For further information, please visit www.toppstiles.co.uk/media-centre/investors.asp

