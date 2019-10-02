Topps Tiles : Trading Update

Log in
TOPPS TILES PLC

(TPT)
02 October 2019
69 GBp   +1.47%
Trading Update

10/02/2019

Released : 02 Oct 2019

RNS Number : 4097O

2 October 2019

Topps Tiles Plc

Trading

Topps Tiles Plc (the "Group"), the UK's leading tile specialist, announces a trading update for the 52 week period ending 28 September 2019.

Adjusted revenues1 for the 52 week period are expected to be in the region of £214 million (2018: £214.8 million). Like-for-like

revenues in the 52 weeks were ahead by 0.6% when compared to the prior year (2018: LFL flat).

Trading over the fourth quarter reflected a more challenging economic backdrop, with uncertainty impacting on consumer sentiment and like-for-like sales decreased by 1.9%.

Adjusted pre-tax profits for the year ending 28 September 2019 are expected to be within the range of current market estimates.*

  • The current range of analyst forecasts for adjusted pre-tax profits for the 52 week period ending 28 September 2019 is £15.5 million to £16.0 million, with a consensus of £15.8 million.

Analysis of LFL sales by quarter

Q1

Q2

First Half

Q3

Q4

H2

FY

FY 2019

(1.4)%

+1.8%

+0.2%

+3.8%

(1.9)%

+0.9%

+0.6%

FY 2018

+3.4%

(2.2)%

+0.6%

(2.3)%

+1.2%

(0.6)%

0.0%

1 Adjusted revenues exclude the Parkside and Strata businesses which are being treated as an adjusting item during the first two years of ownership while we invest for future growth.

Strategic Progress

  • Group - our "Leading Product" strategy of differentiation and innovation continues to deliver strategic advantage. We launched 15 ranges in Q4, and a total of 40 new ranges in the year, more than a third of which were developed in-house.
    Continued progress on leveraging our buying scale and advantage into the commercial sector means that almost 70% of Group purchases have been made through our core supplier group this year.
  • Retail - we launched our new website on October 1st which fully integrates our online offer with our stores, as we continue our journey towards a true omni- channel capability. Our customer feedback ratings continue to be very strong with an overall satisfaction score for the year of 86% - ranking us #3 within the UK retail sector (source: Institute of Customer Service). The Group ended the period with 362 retail stores trading (2018: 368), having closed three sites during the fourth quarter.
  • Commercial - Our entry into the commercial tile market has approximately doubled our addressable market while staying within our core specialism of tiles. Our strategy of "Disrupt and Construct" continues to make good progress and we expect to report revenues of c.£5 million for the year. Parkside opened its new design studio in the Cotswolds during September, giving it a base of four locations across the UK. In the recently acquired Strata business we have been focused on initial integration and leveraging efficiencies.

Matthew Williams, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Despite continued tough market conditions it has been a year of significant strategic progress for the Topps Group. In Retail, the recent launch of our new, industry-leading website brings new levels of inspiration to our customers and further integrates our digital and in-store offer. In Commercial, our investments in building the salesforce, opening new design studios and improving its digital capabilities have enabled Parkside to establish significant momentum in its second year within the Group.

"Our sales growth across the Group for the year as a whole compares favourably with the overall tile market. However, political uncertainty continued to weigh on consumer confidence in the final quarter and we expect this to remain a feature until there is greater clarity. Longer term, we are confident that our growth strategy will continue to deliver market outperformance."

In addition, the Group has recently received a one-off cash repayment from HMRC relating to historic import duty. The Group expects to recognise £2.3 million in respect of this payment as an adjusting item in its results for the year ending 28 September 2019.

Enquiries:

Topps Tiles Plc

0116 282 8000

Matthew Williams, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Parker, Chief Financial Officer

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

020 7638 9571

Kevin Smith / Nick Hayns

Note to editors

Topps Tiles Plc is the UK's largest specialist supplier of tiles and associated products, targeting the UK domestic refurbishment and commercial market and serving a retail and trade customer base from 362 nationwide retail stores and four commercial showrooms.

Since opening its first store in 1963, Topps has maintained a simple operating philosophy - inspiring customers with unrivalled product choice and providing exceptional levels of customer service.

For further information, please visit www.toppstiles.co.uk/media-centre/investors.asp

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Topps Tiles plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:17:06 UTC
