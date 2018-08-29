TOR Minerals International : Second Quarter 2018 Financials

TOR Minerals International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amount Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 NET SALES $ 10,046 10,731 20,047 21,427 Cost of sales 9,549 9,053 18,491 18,622 GROSS MARGIN 497 1,678 1,556 2,805 Technical services, research and development 57 43 111 86 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,151 1,216 2,395 2,409 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (711) 419 (950) 310 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (23) (29) (47) (58) Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange rate (95) 10 (89) (23) Other, net 3 14 3 15 Total Other Expense (115) (5) (133) (66) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX (826) 414 (1,083) 244 Income tax expense 120 62 97 24 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (946) $ 352 $ (1,180) $ 220 (Loss) earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.27) $ 0.10 $ (0.33) $ 0.06 Diluted $ (0.27) $ 0.10 $ (0.33) $ 0.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,542 3,542 3,542 3,542 Diluted 3,542 3,563 3,542 3,559 TOR Minerals International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,568 $ 3,609 Trade accounts receivable, net 5,206 4,323 Inventories, net 8,358 9,136 Other current assets 987 848 Total current assets 18,119 17,916 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 16,963 18,389 OTHER ASSETS 4 4 Total Assets $ 35,086 $ 36,309 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 2,710 $ 2,672 Accrued expenses 1,429 1,232 Notes payable under lines of credit 87 36 Current maturities - capital leases 34 - Current maturities of long-term debt - financial institutions 897 1,011 Total current liabilities 5,157 4,951 LONG-TERM DEBT - FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS 2,007 2,505 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY, domestic 48 2 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY, foreign 339 (47) Total liabilities 7,551 7,411 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock $1.25 par value: authorized, 6,000 shares; 3,542 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 4,426 4,426 Additional paid-in capital 30,711 30,660 Accumulated deficit (7,137) (5,947) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (465) (241) Total shareholders' equity 27,535 28,898 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 35,086 $ 36,309 TOR Minerals International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended Junne 30, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (1,180) $ 220 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 1,511 1,321 Stock-based compensation 36 109 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 385 (6) Provision for bad debts 8 21 Changes in working capital: Trade accounts receivables (932) (1,133) Inventories 756 730 Other current assets (152) (507) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 276 618 Net cash provided by operating activities 708 1,373 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to property, plant and equipment (353) (1,707) Net cash used in investing activities (353) (1,707) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from lines of credit 52 - Payments on export credit refinancing facility - (215) Payments on capital leases (16) - Payments on long-term bank debt (479) (460) Net cash used in financing activities (443) (675) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 47 106 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (41) (903) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,609 3,716 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,568 $ 2,813 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Interest paid $ 52 $ 59 Income taxes paid $ 19 $ 209 Non-cash financing activities: Capital expenditures financed through accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 13 $ 320