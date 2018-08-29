Log in
News Summary

TOR Minerals International : Second Quarter 2018 Financials

08/29/2018 | 06:57pm CEST
                              TOR Minerals International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
                               Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
                                                (Unaudited)
                                  (In thousands, except per share amount


                                                         Three Months              Six Months
                                                        Ended June 30,            Ended June 30,
                                                       2018        2017          2018        2017
NET SALES                                           $ 10,046      10,731        20,047      21,427
Cost of sales                                          9,549       9,053        18,491      18,622
GROSS MARGIN                                             497       1,678         1,556       2,805
Technical services, research and development              57          43           111          86
Selling, general and administrative expenses           1,151       1,216         2,395       2,409
OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME                                 (711)        419          (950)        310
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest expense, net                                    (23)        (29)          (47)        (58)
Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange rate            (95)         10           (89)        (23)
Other, net                                                 3          14             3          15
Total Other Expense                                     (115)         (5)         (133)        (66)
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX                         (826)        414        (1,083)        244
Income tax expense                                       120          62            97          24
NET (LOSS) INCOME                                   $   (946)    $   352      $ (1,180)   $    220

(Loss) earnings per common share:
Basic                                               $  (0.27)    $  0.10      $  (0.33)   $   0.06
Diluted                                             $  (0.27)    $  0.10      $  (0.33)   $   0.06
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic                                                  3,542       3,542         3,542       3,542
Diluted                                                3,542       3,563         3,542       3,559 
                                




                               TOR Minerals International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
                                     Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
                                                  (Unaudited)
                                    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

                
                                                                      June 30,         December 31,
                                                                        2018              2017
        ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
  Cash and cash equivalents                                       $    3,568        $    3,609
  Trade accounts receivable, net                                       5,206             4,323
  Inventories, net                                                     8,358             9,136
  Other current assets                                                   987               848
    Total current assets                                              18,119            17,916
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net                                    16,963            18,389
OTHER ASSETS                                                               4                 4 
Total Assets                                                      $   35,086        $   36,309

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
  Accounts payable                                                $    2,710        $    2,672
  Accrued expenses                                                     1,429             1,232
  Notes payable under lines of credit                                     87                36
  Current maturities - capital leases                                     34                 -
  Current maturities of long-term debt - financial institutions          897             1,011
    Total current liabilities                                          5,157             4,951
LONG-TERM DEBT - FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS                                2,007             2,505
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY, domestic                                          48                 2
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY, foreign                                          339               (47)
    Total liabilities                                                  7,551             7,411
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock $1.25 par value: authorized, 6,000 shares;
3,542 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018
and December 31, 2017                                                  4,426             4,426
  Additional paid-in capital                                          30,711            30,660
  Accumulated deficit                                                 (7,137)           (5,947)
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss                                  (465)             (241)
    Total shareholders' equity                                        27,535            28,898
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        $   35,086        $   36,309




                            TOR Minerals International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
                             Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


                                                                      Six Months Ended Junne 30,
                                                                         2018             2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
 Net (loss) income                                                    $   (1,180)      $      220
 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash
 provided by operating activities:
    Depreciation                                                           1,511            1,321
    Stock-based compensation                                                  36              109
    Deferred income tax expense (benefit)                                    385               (6)
    Provision for bad debts                                                    8               21
 Changes in working capital:
    Trade accounts receivables                                              (932)          (1,133)
    Inventories                                                              756              730
    Other current assets                                                    (152)            (507)
    Accounts payable and accrued expenses                                    276              618
      Net cash provided by operating activities                              708            1,373

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
    Additions to property, plant and equipment                              (353)          (1,707)
      Net cash used in investing activities                                 (353)          (1,707)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
    Proceeds from lines of credit                                             52                -
    Payments on export credit refinancing facility                             -             (215)
    Payments on capital leases                                               (16)               -
    Payments on long-term bank debt                                         (479)            (460)
      Net cash used in financing activities                                 (443)            (675)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on cash
and cash equivalents                                                          47              106
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents                                    (41)            (903)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period                           3,609            3,716
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period                            $    3,568       $    2,813

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
  Interest paid                                                       $       52       $       59
  Income taxes paid                                                   $       19       $      209
Non-cash financing activities:
  Capital expenditures financed through accounts payable and
  accrued expenses                                                    $       13       $      320


Disclaimer

TOR Minerals International Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 16:56:16 UTC
