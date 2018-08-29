TOR Minerals International : Second Quarter 2018 Financials

TOR Minerals International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amount
Three Months Six Months
Ended June 30, Ended June 30,
2018 2017 2018 2017
NET SALES $ 10,046 10,731 20,047 21,427
Cost of sales 9,549 9,053 18,491 18,622
GROSS MARGIN 497 1,678 1,556 2,805
Technical services, research and development 57 43 111 86
Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,151 1,216 2,395 2,409
OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (711) 419 (950) 310
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest expense, net (23) (29) (47) (58)
Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange rate (95) 10 (89) (23)
Other, net 3 14 3 15
Total Other Expense (115) (5) (133) (66)
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX (826) 414 (1,083) 244
Income tax expense 120 62 97 24
NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (946) $ 352 $ (1,180) $ 220
(Loss) earnings per common share:
Basic $ (0.27) $ 0.10 $ (0.33) $ 0.06
Diluted $ (0.27) $ 0.10 $ (0.33) $ 0.06
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic 3,542 3,542 3,542 3,542
Diluted 3,542 3,563 3,542 3,559
TOR Minerals International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30, December 31,
2018 2017
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,568 $ 3,609
Trade accounts receivable, net 5,206 4,323
Inventories, net 8,358 9,136
Other current assets 987 848
Total current assets 18,119 17,916
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 16,963 18,389
OTHER ASSETS 4 4
Total Assets $ 35,086 $ 36,309
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable $ 2,710 $ 2,672
Accrued expenses 1,429 1,232
Notes payable under lines of credit 87 36
Current maturities - capital leases 34 -
Current maturities of long-term debt - financial institutions 897 1,011
Total current liabilities 5,157 4,951
LONG-TERM DEBT - FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS 2,007 2,505
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY, domestic 48 2
DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY, foreign 339 (47)
Total liabilities 7,551 7,411
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock $1.25 par value: authorized, 6,000 shares;
3,542 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018
and December 31, 2017 4,426 4,426
Additional paid-in capital 30,711 30,660
Accumulated deficit (7,137) (5,947)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (465) (241)
Total shareholders' equity 27,535 28,898
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 35,086 $ 36,309
TOR Minerals International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Six Months Ended Junne 30,
2018 2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss) income $ (1,180) $ 220
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation 1,511 1,321
Stock-based compensation 36 109
Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 385 (6)
Provision for bad debts 8 21
Changes in working capital:
Trade accounts receivables (932) (1,133)
Inventories 756 730
Other current assets (152) (507)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 276 618
Net cash provided by operating activities 708 1,373
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Additions to property, plant and equipment (353) (1,707)
Net cash used in investing activities (353) (1,707)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from lines of credit 52 -
Payments on export credit refinancing facility - (215)
Payments on capital leases (16) -
Payments on long-term bank debt (479) (460)
Net cash used in financing activities (443) (675)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on cash
and cash equivalents 47 106
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (41) (903)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,609 3,716
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,568 $ 2,813
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
Interest paid $ 52 $ 59
Income taxes paid $ 19 $ 209
Non-cash financing activities:
Capital expenditures financed through accounts payable and
accrued expenses $ 13 $ 320