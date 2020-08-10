Toray Industries : Advanced High-Surface-Area Ultrafiltration (UF) Membrane Modules Selected at Large-Scale Water Treatment Facilities Worldwide

Jul. 28, 2020

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toray's Advanced High-Surface-Area Ultrafiltration (UF) Membrane Modules

Selected at Large-Scale Water Treatment Facilities Worldwide



Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2020 - Toray Industries, Inc. is pleased to announce that a large-scale wastewater treatment facility has started purifying water with Toray's latest UF membrane technology. The wastewater facility located in Wuxi New District, an industrial park in Wuxi, China, was built by GreenTech Environmental Co., Ltd., a leading provider of advanced membrane treatment solutions. GreenTech selected Toray's advanced high-surface-area HFUG-2020AN UF mode (hereinafter referred to as HFUG) for its unparalleled performance to meet China's stringent Class III surface water quality requirement and to offer significant cost reductions for the 34,000 metric ton facility.



Since its commercialization in 2019, water and wastewater treatment facilities worldwide have adopted the new UF technology. In Idaho, United States, a water district selected the HFUG to treat up to 10,000 metric tons of sewage daily. In Poland, a industrial water treatment facility uses the HFUG to supply 7,500 metric tons of water every day. The HFUG is recognized for its superior operational stability, compact offering, and economic performance. As part of the Toray Group's Sustainability Vision and long-term corporate vision, Toray Vision 2030, Toray aims to use the HFUG and membrane technologies in RO, NF, UF, and MBR resolve global water challenges.