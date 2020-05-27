Toray Industries : Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2020 0 05/27/2020 | 11:38pm EDT Send by mail :

May 28, 2020 Toray Announces Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 Tokyo, May 28, 2020 - Toray Industries, Inc. ("Toray") today announced its consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (FY2019). The following summary of the business results that Toray submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange is unaudited and for reference only. (Code Number: 3402) Consolidated Business Results (Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) Year ended March 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 Yen % US$ Net sales ¥2,214,633 ¥2,388,848 (7.3) $20,355 Operating income 131,186 141,469 (7.3) 1,206 Ordinary income 103,355 134,518 (23.2) 950 Net income attributable 55,725 79,373 (29.8) 512 to owners of parent Earnings per share 34.83 49.61 - - - Basic (Yen) Earnings per share 34.58 49.56 - - - Diluted (Yen) Return on equity 5.0% 7.1% - - Ordinary income to total assets 3.8% 5.0% - - Operating income to net sales 5.9% 5.9% - - Consolidated Financial Condition (Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) As of March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Yen US$ Total assets ¥2,650,687 ¥2,788,351 $24,363 Net assets 1,179,572 1,213,944 10,842 Equity ratio 41.3% 40.6% - Net assets per share (Yen) 683.61 706.95 - Cash Dividends (Yen) Cash dividends per share 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total FY2018 - ¥8.00 - ¥8.00 ¥16.00 FY2019 - 8.00 - 8.00 16.00 FY2020 (forecast) - 4.50 - 4.50 9.00 1 Notes: For calculation of "Net assets per share" and "Equity ratio", non-controlling interests and stock acquisition rights are deducted from net assets. U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the exchange rate of ¥108.8 = US$1, the approximate rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2020, and are presented solely for the convenience of readers. Amounts are rounded to the nearest million. Comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 is ¥(7,380) million ($(68) million) and ¥72,576 million. Segment Information (Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars) Year ended March 31, Net Sales 2020 2019 2020 Yen US$ Fibers & Textiles ¥883,137 ¥974,265 $8,117 Performance Chemicals 770,814 868,847 7,085 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials 236,922 215,913 2,178 Environment & Engineering 252,282 257,673 2,319 Life Science 53,250 53,653 489 Others 18,228 18,497 168 Consolidated Total 2,214,633 2,388,848 20,355 Year ended March 31, Segment Income 2020 2019 2020 Yen US$ Fibers & Textiles ¥60,686 ¥72,880 $558 Performance Chemicals 58,736 67,702 540 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials 20,959 11,542 193 Environment & Engineering 11,246 12,236 103 Life Science 1,625 1,301 15 Others 3,395 3,084 31 Total 156,647 168,745 1,440 Adjustments (25,461) (27,276) (234) Consolidated Total 131,186 141,469 1,206 (Operating income) Notes: "Others" represents service-related businesses such as analysis, physical evaluation and research. "Adjustments" of segment income for the year ended March 31, 2020 of ¥(25,461) million includes intersegment eliminations of ¥203 million and corporate expenses of ¥(25,664) million. "Adjustments" of segment income for the year ended March 31, 2019 of ¥(27,276) million includes intersegment eliminations of ¥(1,018) million and corporate expenses of ¥(26,258) million. The corporate expenses consist of the headquarters' research expenses that are not allocated to each reportable segment. U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the exchange rate of ¥108.8 = US$1, the approximate rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2020, and are presented solely for the convenience of readers. 2 4. Amounts are rounded to the nearest million. Consolidated Geographic Segment Information (Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars) Net Sales Year ended March 31,2020 Yen US$ Japan ¥961,742 $8,840 Asia China 391,797 3,601 Others 425,305 3,909 North America, Europe & Others 435,789 4,005 Consolidated Total 2,214,633 20,355 Notes: U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the exchange rate of ¥108.8 = US$1, the approximate rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2020, and are presented solely for the convenience of readers. Amounts are rounded to the nearest million. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars) Year ending March 31, 2021 Yen US$ Revenue ¥1,920,000 $18,286 Core operating income 70,000 667 Profit attributable to owners of parent 40,000 381 Reference: EPS forecast (year ending March 31, 2021) ¥25.00 Notes: As Toray Group decided to adopt International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") from the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the forecasts are calculated based on IFRS. Core operating income is calculated by excluding income and expenses caused by non- recurring factors from operating income. U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the exchange rate of ¥105.0 = US$1, the estimated rate of exchange for FY2020 (April 2020 - March 2021), and are presented solely for the convenience of readers. Amounts are rounded to the nearest million. 3 Consolidated Business Results and Financial Condition 1. Overview of the FY2019 (April 2019 - March 2020) During the period under review, the global economy slowed down due to strong uncertainties caused by concerns regarding the intensifying trade frictions between the U.S. and China, the rising geopolitical risks in areas such as the Middle East, and the political confusion over Brexit in Europe. The Japanese economy was relatively steady but lacked strength, affected by typhoons and other natural disasters as well as the increase in the consumption tax rate. Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus disease spread globally in 2020 greatly disrupting the economies of Japan and elsewhere, and production and consumption activities, which were stagnating, started to rapidly decelerate. Under such circumstances, Toray Group, since April, 2017, worked on the medium-term management program "Project AP-G 2019" that spans over three years through fiscal year 2019 and implemented a growth strategy with focus on taking advantage of growth business fields, pursuing business expansion in growth countries and regions as well as further bolstering its cost competitiveness. As a result, consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 declined 7.3% compared with the previous fiscal year to ¥2,214.6 billion (US$20,355 million). Operating income declined 7.3% to ¥131.2 billion (US$1,206 million), and ordinary income fell 23.2% to ¥103.4 billion (US$950 million). Net income attributable to owners of parent declined 29.8% to ¥55.7 billion (US$512 million). Business performance by segment is described below. Business Performance by Segment: Fibers & Textiles All applications of the segment were affected by the weak market conditions reflecting the prolonged trade friction between the U.S. and China, the slowdown in the Chinese economy, and two consecutive years of warm winter. In Japan, while shipment of apparel and industrial applications remained weak in general, Toray Group pursued sales expansion of materials for uniform in Japan and for sports applications in the U.S. and Europe and focused on strengthening cost competitiveness. Overseas, demand for apparel applications including garments and textiles as well as automotive applications, the mainstay of the industrial applications, remained sluggish, and Toray Group focused on business structure reform and strengthening of cost competitiveness. The segment was also affected by the stagnation in production and consumption activities both in Japan and abroad due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. As a result, overall sales of Fibers & Textiles segment declined 9.4% to ¥883.1 billion (US$8,117 million) compared with the previous fiscal year and operating income fell 16.7% to ¥60.7 billion (US$558 million). 4 Performance Chemicals In the resins business, sales of both automotive and home appliance applications were slow primarily due to the impact of the slowdown in the Chinese economy and stagnation of production activities due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The chemicals business was affected by the decline in the basic chemicals market. In the films business, sales of battery separator films for lithium-ion secondary batteries increased reflecting demand growth, while polyester films were affected by the inventory adjustment for optical as well as electronic parts related applications. The electronic & information materials business saw strong performance of OLED related materials and electronic circuit materials. As a result, overall sales of Performance Chemicals segment declined 11.3% to ¥770.8 billion (US$7,085 million) compared with the previous fiscal year. Operating income fell 13.2% to ¥58.7 billion (US$540 million). Carbon Fiber Composite Materials The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment remained strong as a whole. Demand for aircraft application as well as performance of industrial applications in the environment and energy-related fields such as compressed natural gas tanks and wind turbine blade remained strong, and recovery in the demand for sports applications. As a result, overall sales of Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment increased 9.7% to ¥236.9 billion (US$2,178 million) compared with the previous fiscal year and operating income rose 81.6% to ¥21.0 billion (US$193 million). Environment & Engineering In the water treatment business, demand for reverse osmosis membranes and other products grew strongly on the whole in Japan and overseas. Among domestic subsidiaries in the segment, a construction subsidiary was negatively affected by the decline of high profit project orders, and an engineering subsidiary experienced decreases in the shipment of some electronics related equipment. As a result, overall sales of Environment & Engineering segment declined 2.1% to ¥252.3 billion (US$2,319 million) compared with the previous fiscal year and operating income declined 8.1% to ¥11.2 billion (US$103 million). Life Science In the pharmaceutical business, sales of orally active prostacyclin derivative DORNER® were affected by the introduction of its generic versions. While sales of pruritus treatment REMITCH®* were also influenced by the introduction of its generic versions, its shipment was strong partly due to the growth in the entire market. In the medical devices business, shipment of dialyzers grew strongly in Japan and overseas. As a result, overall sales of Life Science segment declined 0.8% to ¥53.3 billion (US$489 million) compared with the previous fiscal year, while operating income rose 24.9% to ¥1.6 billion (US$15 million). *REMITCH® is a registered trademark of Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. 5 Financial Position and Cash Flows As of March 31, 2020, Toray Group's total assets stood at ¥2,650.7 billion (US$24,363 million), down ¥137.7 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year. Current assets fell ¥62.9 billion as trade notes and accounts receivable declined, and noncurrent assets fell ¥74.8 billion due primarily to a decline in investment securities. Total liabilities declined ¥103.3 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥1,471.1 billion (US$13,521 million), owing mainly to declines in notes and accounts payable and interest-bearing debts. Net assets decreased by ¥34.4 billion compared with the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥1,179.6 billion (US$10,842 million), reflecting a change in foreign currency translation adjustment. Net assets less non-controlling interests and stock acquisition rights stood at ¥1,093.7 billion (US$10,053 million). The equity ratio at the end of the fiscal year came to 41.3%, a 0.7 percentage-point increase compared with the level at the end of the previous fiscal year. Free cash flows for the period, derived by subtracting the cash flows from investing activities from the cash flows from operating activities, were ¥83.4 billion (US$767 million). Cash flows, as well as changes in the balances of cash and cash equivalents, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 are as follows: (Billions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars) Year ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Yen US$ Cash flows from operating activities ¥225.8 ¥176.2 $2,075 Cash flows from investing activities (142.4) (260.2) (1,308) Free cash flows 83.4 (84.0) 767 Cash flows from financing activities (67.6) 118.9 (621) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash (5.2) (0.3) (48) equivalents Change in cash and cash equivalents for the year 10.6 34.6 97 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 173.1 134.3 1,591 Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents - at subsidiaries not previously included 4.2 - in consolidation Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 183.7 173.1 1,688 Forecast for the FY2020 (April 2020 - March 2021): As the world fights to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, it appears that the global economy would not be able to avoid a recession, faced with stagnating production and consumption activities and disruption of supply chains. When and how the economy normalizes largely depends on when the novel coronavirus pandemic subsides, and till then there also is the possibility of the global economic growth rate to further decline caused by credit crunch and steeper declines in demand due to bankruptcies and prolonged unemployment. The governments and central banks around the world are employing expansionary fiscal policies and monetary easing, but 6 it is also necessary to pay attention to the impact of fluctuations in the financial and capital markets as well as crude oil price. Under such circumstances, Toray Group launched the long-term management vision "TORAY VISION 2030" and the medium-term management program "Project AP-G 2022," both announced on May 13. Toray Group will carry out business structural reform and strengthening of financial structure to realize a growth strategy against uncertainties, while maintaining the basic strategy of business expansion through active investment. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, Toray Group expects revenue of ¥1,920.0 billion (US$18,286 million), core operating income of ¥70.0 billion (US$667 million), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥40.0 billion (US$381 million). Toray Group calculated the forecasts based on an assumption that the world would pass the peak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the 2nd quarter and economy in Japan and abroad would be on a recovery track from the 3rd quarter through the end of the fiscal year, but the actual performance could differ depending on the actual timing when the pandemic subsides. These forecasts are calculated based on an estimated exchange rate of ¥105.0 to the U.S. dollar after April. As Toray Group decided to adopt International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") in place of the currently applied Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in Japan from the 1st quarter of the FY2020, the forecasts are calculated based on the IFRS. Notes: U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the exchange rate of ¥108.8 = US$1, the approximate rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2020, and are presented solely for the convenience of readers. U.S. dollar amounts of forecast for FY2020 are translated from yen at the exchange rate of ¥105.0 = US$1, the estimated rate of exchange for FY2020 (April 2020 - March 2021), and are presented solely for the convenience of readers. 2. Basic Concept regarding Selection of Accounting Standards During the course of Toray's pursuit to further expand and advance its global business, the decision to voluntarily adopt International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") in place of the currently applied Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in Japan has been made in order to improve the international comparability of financial information, which will contribute to bringing further convenience to its stakeholders, and to enhance its business management by unifying accounting standard across Toray group. Toray plans to start disclosures under IFRS from the 1st quarter of the FY2020. Disclaimer Descriptions of predicted business results, forecasts and business plans contained in this material are based on predictive forecasts of the future business environment made at the present time. The material in this statement is not a guarantee of Toray's future business performance. 7 For further information, please contact: Mr. Naohiro Asami Mr. Toshiki Matsumura General Manager General Manager Investor Relations Department Corporate Communications Department Tel: +81-3-3245-5113 Tel: +81-3-3245-5178 Fax: +81-3-3245-5459 Fax: +81-3-3245-5459 Toray Industries, Inc. www.toray.com 8 Attachments Original document

