Toray Industries : Consolidated Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018

February 8, 2019

Toray Announces Consolidated Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018

Tokyo, February 8, 2019 - Toray Industries, Inc. ("Toray") today announced its consolidated business results for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 ("FY2018"). The following summary of the business results that Toray submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange is unaudited and for reference only. (Code Number: 3402)

Consolidated Business Results

(Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)Nine months ended December 31,

(Reference)

2018

2017

Change

2018

FY2017

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income

Yen ¥1,808,330 ¥1,648,844

%

U.S. dollars

Yen

9.7 $16,291

¥2,204,858

112,360 111,425

123,356 121,557

(8.9) (8.3)

1,012 1,004

156,464 152,305

Net income attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share

- Basic (Yen) Earnings per share

- Diluted (Yen)

81,335 50.84 50.78

77,628 48.54 48.48

95,915 59.97 59.90

Consolidated Financial Condition

(Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars)

As of December 31, 2018 As of March 31, 2018 Yen U.S. dollars Yen Total assets ¥2,781,042 $25,054 ¥2,575,910 Net assets 1,211,388 10,913 1,169,188 Equity ratio 40.6% - 42.3%

Cash Dividends

(Yen)

Cash dividends per share 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total FY2017 - ¥7.00 - ¥8.00 ¥15.00 FY2018 - 8.00 - FY2018 (forecast) 8.00 16.00

Notes:

1. For calculation of "Equity ratio", non-controlling interests and stock acquisition rights are deducted from net assets.

2. U.S. dollar amounts have been converted from yen at the exchange rate of ¥111.0 = US$1, the approximate rate of exchange prevailing on December 31, 2018.

3. Amounts are rounded to the nearest million.

Segment Information

(Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars)

Net Sales Nine months ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 Yen U.S. dollars Fibers & Textiles ¥761,087 ¥697,586 $6,857 Performance Chemicals 654,885 599,700 5,900 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials 154,292 128,201 1,390 Environment & Engineering 184,575 170,881 1,663 Life Science 40,222 39,797 362 Others 13,269 12,679 120 Consolidated Total 1,808,330 1,648,844 16,291

Segment Income Nine months ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 Yen U.S. dollars Fibers & Textiles ¥60,312 ¥58,563 $543 Performance Chemicals 51,959 55,731 468 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials 8,374 15,068 75 Environment & Engineering 7,914 9,362 71 Life Science 1,243 1,949 11 Others 1,747 1,685 16 Total 131,549 142,358 1,185 Adjustments (19,189) (19,002) (173) Consolidated Total (Operating income) 112,360 123,356 1,012

Notes:

1. "Others" represents service-related businesses such as analysis, physical evaluation and research.

2. "Adjustments" of segment income for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 of ¥(19,189) million includes intersegment eliminations of ¥(187) million and corporate expenses of ¥(19,002) million. "Adjustment" of segment income for the nine months ended December 31, 2017 of ¥(19,002) million includes intersegment eliminations of ¥(945) million and corporate expenses of ¥(18,057) million. The corporate expenses consist of the headquarters' research expenses that are not allocated to each reportable segment.

3. U.S. dollar amounts have been converted from yen at the exchange rate of ¥111.0 = US$1, the approximate rate of exchange prevailing on December 31, 2018.

4. Amounts are rounded to the nearest million.

Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

(Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars)

Year ending March 31, 2019 Yen U.S. dollars Net sales ¥2,400,000 $21,818 Operating income 140,000 1,273 Ordinary income 135,000 1,227 Net income attributable to owners of parent 90,000 818

Reference: EPS forecast (year ending March 31, 2019) ¥56.26

Notes:

1. U.S. dollar amounts have been converted from yen at the exchange rate of ¥110.0 = US$1, the estimated rate of exchange from January onwards.

2. Amounts are rounded to the nearest million.

Consolidated Business Results and Financial Condition

1. Overview of the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018

During the period under review, the global economy performed well in general, underpinned by the strong U.S. economy despite having risk factors such as the negotiations of the U.K.'s exit from EU and spreading concerns over emerging countries, while trade friction intensified and China's slowdown became evident in late 2018. The Japanese economy continued on its gradual recovery track, as both the corporate and household sectors remained steady.

At the same time, however, the rise in raw material and fuel prices had a negative impact on Toray Group's profit.

Under such circumstances, Toray Group, since April, 2017, has been working on the medium-term management program "Project AP-G 2019" that spans over three years through fiscal year 2019 and has been implementing the growth strategy with focus on taking advantage of growth business fields, pursuing business expansion in growth countries and regions as well as further bolstering its cost competitiveness.

As a result, consolidated net sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 increased 9.7% compared with the same period a year earlier to ¥1,808.3 billion (US$16,291 million). Operating income declined 8.9% to ¥112.4 billion (US$1,012 million), and ordinary income fell 8.3% to ¥111.4 billion (US$1,004 million). Net income attributable to owners of parent increased 4.8% to ¥81.3 billion (US$733 million).

Business performance by segment is described below.

Business Performance by Segment:

Fibers & Textiles

In Japan, demand for industrial applications such as automobiles was strong as a whole, while shipment of apparel applications remained weak partly due to unseasonable weather. Against this background, Toray Group not only strived to expand sales in each application but also worked to expand the business format that integrates fibers to textiles to final products while focusing on strengthening cost competitiveness.

Overseas, business performance of some subsidiaries in Southeast Asia remained slow, and there were signs of demand slowdown for materials for automotive applications in China and other countries, while the Group expanded the integrated business for apparel applications.

The segment's business both in Japan and abroad was generally affected by the increase in raw material prices.

As a result, overall sales of Fibers & Textiles segment increased 9.1% to ¥761.1 billion (US$6,857 million) compared with the same period a year earlier and operating income rose 3.0% to ¥60.3 billion (US$543 million).

Performance Chemicals

In the resins business, Toray Group expanded sales of automotive applications while passing on the rise in raw material prices to the sales price, but the business was affected by China's economic slowdown. The chemicals business saw an improvement in the basic chemicals market and sales of fine chemical products also increased. In the films business, shipment of battery separator films for lithium-ion secondary batteries increased reflecting demand growth, while polyester films and other products were broadly affected by the increase in raw material prices. The electronic & information materials business was affected by the slowing demand for OLED related materials.

As a result, overall sales of Performance Chemicals segment increased 9.2% to ¥654.9 billion (US$5,900 million) compared with the same period a year earlier. Operating income declined 6.8% to ¥52.0 billion (US$468 million).

Carbon Fiber Composite Materials

In the Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment, demand for the aircraft application was mostly strong given the completion of the inventory adjustment in the supply chain. Demand for industrial applications as a whole showed a recovery trend primarily in the environment and energy-related fields led by compressed natural gas tank applications and wind turbine blade applications.

However, the segment was affected by rising raw material prices and intensifying competition. The cost of starting a new project at a composite subsidiary overseas increased and the segment also incurred related fees for the acquisition of the entire stake in TenCate Advanced Composites Holding B.V.

As a result, overall sales of Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment increased 20.4% to ¥154.3 billion (US$1,390 million) compared with the same period a year earlier while operating income fell 44.4% to ¥8.4 billion (US$75 million).

Environment & Engineering

In the water treatment business, demand for reverse osmosis membranes and other products grew strongly on the whole in Japan and abroad.

Among domestic subsidiaries in the segment, an engineering subsidiary experienced decrease in the shipment of some electronics-related equipment, though the trading volume of a trading subsidiary increased.

As a result, overall sales of Environment & Engineering segment increased 8.0% to ¥184.6 billion (US$1,663 million) compared with the same period a year earlier while operating income declined 15.5% to ¥7.9 billion (US$71 million).

Life Science

In the pharmaceutical business, while sales volume of orally active prostacyclin derivative DORNER® increased for overseas markets, the sales were affected by its generic versions and the revision of National Health Insurance drug price standards in Japan. Sales of pruritus treatment REMITCH®* were influenced by the market entry of its generic versions.

The medical devices business was affected by the reduction of the insurance reimbursement prices in Japan and the increase in raw material prices, while