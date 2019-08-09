Log in
TORAY INDUSTRIES INC

(3402)
Toray Industries : Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

08/09/2019

August 9, 2019

Toray Announces Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Tokyo, August 9, 2019 - Toray Industries, Inc. ("Toray") today announced its consolidated business results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (FY2019). The following summary of the business results that Toray submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange is unaudited and for reference only. (Code Number: 3402)

Consolidated Business Results

(Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

Three months ended June 30,

(Reference)

2019

2018

Change

2019

FY2018

Yen

%

US$

Yen

Net sales

¥544,183

¥550,778

(1.2)

$5,048

¥2,388,848

Operating income

34,506

33,871

1.9

320

141,469

Ordinary income

33,892

35,166

(3.6)

314

134,518

Net income attributable

22,637

22,834

(0.9)

210

79,373

to owners of parent

Earnings per share

14.15

14.27

-

-

49.61

- Basic (Yen)

Earnings per share

13.97

14.26

-

-

49.56

- Diluted (Yen)

Consolidated Financial Condition

(Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars)

As of June 30, 2019

As of March 31, 2019

Yen

US$

Yen

Total assets

¥2,755,639

$25,563

¥2,788,351

Net assets

1,191,609

11,054

1,213,944

Equity ratio

40.3%

-

40.6%

Cash Dividends

(Yen)

Cash dividends per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Total

FY2018

-

¥8.00

-

¥8.00

¥16.00

FY2019

-

FY2019 (forecast)

8.00

-

8.00

16.00

1

Notes:

  1. For calculation of "Equity ratio", non-controlling interests and stock acquisition rights are deducted from net assets.
  2. U.S. dollar amounts have been converted from yen at the exchange rate of ¥107.8 = US$1, the approximate rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2019.
  3. Amounts are rounded to the nearest million.

Segment Information

(Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars)

Net Sales

Three months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

Yen

US$

Fibers & Textiles

¥208,806

¥220,978

$1,937

Performance Chemicals

199,970

212,422

1,855

Carbon Fiber Composite Materials

61,451

45,722

570

Environment & Engineering

57,387

54,879

532

Life Science

12,409

12,636

115

Others

4,160

4,141

39

Consolidated Total

544,183

550,778

5,048

Segment Income

Three months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

Yen

US$

Fibers & Textiles

¥14,800

¥18,483

$137

Performance Chemicals

16,967

17,201

157

Carbon Fiber Composite Materials

5,891

3,094

55

Environment & Engineering

1,400

1,855

13

Life Science

587

153

5

Others

374

202

3

Total

40,019

40,988

371

Adjustments

(5,513)

(7,117)

(51)

Consolidated Total

34,506

33,871

320

(Operating income)

Notes:

  1. "Others" represents service-related businesses such as analysis, physical evaluation and research.
  2. "Adjustments" of segment income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of ¥(5,513) million includes intersegment eliminations of ¥236 million and corporate expenses of ¥(5,749) million. "Adjustments" of segment income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 of ¥(7,117) million includes intersegment eliminations of ¥133 million and corporate expenses of
    ¥(7,250) million. The corporate expenses consist of the headquarters' research expenses that are not allocated to each reportable segment.
  3. U.S. dollar amounts have been converted from yen at the exchange rate of ¥107.8 = US$1, the approximate rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2019.
  4. Amounts are rounded to the nearest million.

Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2019

(Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars)

Six Months ending September 30, 2019

Yen

US$

Net sales

¥1,210,000

$11,000

Operating income

70,000

636

Ordinary income

67,000

609

Net income attributable

39,000

355

to owners of parent

Reference: EPS forecast (six months ending September 30, 2019) ¥24.38

Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars)

Year ending March 31, 2020

Yen

US$

Net sales

¥2,530,000

$23,000

Operating income

160,000

1,455

Ordinary income

155,000

1,409

Net income attributable

93,000

845

to owners of parent

Reference: EPS forecast (year ending March 31, 2020) ¥58.13

Notes:

  1. U.S. dollar amounts have been converted from yen at the exchange rate of ¥110.0 = US$1, the estimated rate of exchange from July onwards.
  2. Amounts are rounded to the nearest million.

Consolidated Business Results and Financial Condition

1. Overview of the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

During the period under review, the global economy slowed down due to growing uncertainties caused by concerns regarding the intensifying trade frictions resulting from the tariff increases by the U.S. against China and the rising geographical risks in areas such as Middle East. The Japanese economy lacked strength, showing vulnerability in exports and production reflecting concerns of a slowdown in the global economy, despite general firmness in the corporate and household sectors.

Under such circumstances, Toray Group, since April, 2017, has been working on the medium-term management program "Project AP-G 2019" that spans over three years through fiscal year 2019 and has been implementing the growth strategy with focus on taking advantage of growth business fields, pursuing business expansion in growth countries and regions as well as further bolstering its cost competitiveness.

As a result, consolidated net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019 declined 1.2% compared with the same period a year earlier to ¥544.2 billion (US$5,048 million). Operating income increased 1.9% to ¥34.5 billion (US$320 million), while ordinary income fell 3.6% to ¥33.9 billion (US$314 million). Net income attributable to owners of parent declined by 0.9% to ¥22.6 billion (US$210 million).

Business performance by segment is described below.

Business Performance by Segment:

Fibers & Textiles

In Japan, while demand for some automotive applications was strong, shipment of apparel and industrial applications remained weak. Against this background, Toray Group not only pursued sales expansion of uniform applications in Japan and sports applications in the U.S. and Europe but also focused on strengthening cost competitiveness.

Overseas, various applications were affected by the weak market conditions reflecting prolonged trade frictions between the U.S. and China and slowdown in the Chinese economy. Demand for apparel applications including garments and textiles as well as automotive applications in Europe and China and hygiene products in China remained sluggish.

As a result, overall sales of Fibers & Textiles segment declined 5.5% to ¥208.8 billion (US$1,937 million) compared with the same period a year earlier and operating income fell 19.9% to ¥14.8 billion (US$137 million).

Performance Chemicals

In the resins business, sales in Japan was strong in general, while sales of both automotive and home appliance applications were slow overseas primarily due to the impact of the slowdown in the Chinese economy. The chemicals business was affected by the decline in the basic raw materials market. In the films business, shipment of battery separator films for lithium-ion secondary batteries increased

reflecting demand growth, while polyester films were affected by the inventory adjustment for optical as well as electronic parts applications. The electronic & information materials business saw strong performance of OLED related materials.

As a result, overall sales of Performance Chemicals segment declined 5.9% to ¥200.0 billion (US$1,855 million) compared with the same period a year earlier. Operating income fell 1.4% to ¥17.0 billion (US$157 million).

Carbon Fiber Composite Materials

The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment remained strong as a whole. There was an expansion of demand for the aircraft application, strong performance in industrial applications in the environment and energy-related fields such as compressed natural gas tanks and wind turbine blades, and recovery in the demand for sports applications.

As a result, overall sales of Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment increased 34.4% to ¥61.5 billion (US$570 million) compared with the same period a year earlier and operating income rose 90.4% to ¥5.9 billion (US$55 million).

Environment & Engineering

In the water treatment business, demand for reverse osmosis membranes and other products grew strongly on the whole in Japan and overseas.

Among domestic subsidiaries in the segment, the trading volume of a trading subsidiary increased, while a construction subsidiary was negatively affected by decline of high profit project orders.

As a result, overall sales of Environment & Engineering segment increased 4.6% to ¥57.4 billion (US$532 million) compared with the same period a year earlier while operating income declined 24.5% to ¥1.4 billion (US$13 million).

Life Science

In the pharmaceutical business, while sales volume of orally active prostacyclin derivative DORNER® increased in the overseas markets, its sales were affected by generic versions in Japan. Sales volume of pruritus treatment REMITCH®* grew significantly compared with the same period a year earlier, when the product was affected by the adjustment of distribution stock due to the introduction of generic versions.

In the medical devices business, shipment of dialyzers grew strongly in Japan and overseas.

As a result, overall sales of Life Science segment declined 1.8% to ¥12.4 billion (US$115 million) compared with the same period a year earlier, while operating income increased 283.7% to ¥0.6 billion (US$5 million).

*REMITCH® is a registered trademark of Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Toray Industries Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
