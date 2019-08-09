Toray Industries : Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
08/09/2019 | 12:11am EDT
August 9, 2019
Toray Announces Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Tokyo, August 9, 2019 - Toray Industries, Inc. ("Toray") today announced its consolidated business results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (FY2019). The following summary of the business results that Toray submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange is unaudited and for reference only. (Code Number: 3402)
Consolidated Business Results
(Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
Three months ended June 30,
(Reference)
2019
2018
Change
2019
FY2018
Yen
%
US$
Yen
Net sales
¥544,183
¥550,778
(1.2)
$5,048
¥2,388,848
Operating income
34,506
33,871
1.9
320
141,469
Ordinary income
33,892
35,166
(3.6)
314
134,518
Net income attributable
22,637
22,834
(0.9)
210
79,373
to owners of parent
Earnings per share
14.15
14.27
-
-
49.61
- Basic (Yen)
Earnings per share
13.97
14.26
-
-
49.56
- Diluted (Yen)
Consolidated Financial Condition
(Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars)
As of June 30, 2019
As of March 31, 2019
Yen
US$
Yen
Total assets
¥2,755,639
$25,563
¥2,788,351
Net assets
1,191,609
11,054
1,213,944
Equity ratio
40.3%
-
40.6%
Cash Dividends
(Yen)
Cash dividends per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
FY2018
-
¥8.00
-
¥8.00
¥16.00
FY2019
-
FY2019 (forecast)
8.00
-
8.00
16.00
Notes:
For calculation of "Equity ratio", non-controlling interests and stock acquisition rights are deducted from net assets.
U.S. dollar amounts have been converted from yen at the exchange rate of ¥107.8 = US$1, the approximate rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2019.
Amounts are rounded to the nearest million.
Segment Information
(Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars)
Net Sales
Three months ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
Yen
US$
Fibers & Textiles
¥208,806
¥220,978
$1,937
Performance Chemicals
199,970
212,422
1,855
Carbon Fiber Composite Materials
61,451
45,722
570
Environment & Engineering
57,387
54,879
532
Life Science
12,409
12,636
115
Others
4,160
4,141
39
Consolidated Total
544,183
550,778
5,048
Segment Income
Three months ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
Yen
US$
Fibers & Textiles
¥14,800
¥18,483
$137
Performance Chemicals
16,967
17,201
157
Carbon Fiber Composite Materials
5,891
3,094
55
Environment & Engineering
1,400
1,855
13
Life Science
587
153
5
Others
374
202
3
Total
40,019
40,988
371
Adjustments
(5,513)
(7,117)
(51)
Consolidated Total
34,506
33,871
320
(Operating income)
Notes:
"Others" represents service-related businesses such as analysis, physical evaluation and research.
"Adjustments" of segment income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of ¥(5,513) million includes intersegment eliminations of ¥236 million and corporate expenses of ¥(5,749) million. "Adjustments" of segment income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 of ¥(7,117) million includes intersegment eliminations of ¥133 million and corporate expenses of
¥(7,250) million. The corporate expenses consist of the headquarters' research expenses that are not allocated to each reportable segment.
U.S. dollar amounts have been converted from yen at the exchange rate of ¥107.8 = US$1, the approximate rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2019.
Amounts are rounded to the nearest million.
Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2019
(Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars)
Six Months ending September 30, 2019
Yen
US$
Net sales
¥1,210,000
$11,000
Operating income
70,000
636
Ordinary income
67,000
609
Net income attributable
39,000
355
to owners of parent
Reference: EPS forecast (six months ending September 30, 2019) ¥24.38
Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(Millions of yen, millions of U.S. dollars)
Year ending March 31, 2020
Yen
US$
Net sales
¥2,530,000
$23,000
Operating income
160,000
1,455
Ordinary income
155,000
1,409
Net income attributable
93,000
845
to owners of parent
Reference: EPS forecast (year ending March 31, 2020) ¥58.13
Notes:
U.S. dollar amounts have been converted from yen at the exchange rate of ¥110.0 = US$1, the estimated rate of exchange from July onwards.
Amounts are rounded to the nearest million.
Consolidated Business Results and Financial Condition
1. Overview of the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
During the period under review, the global economy slowed down due to growing uncertainties caused by concerns regarding the intensifying trade frictions resulting from the tariff increases by the U.S. against China and the rising geographical risks in areas such as Middle East. The Japanese economy lacked strength, showing vulnerability in exports and production reflecting concerns of a slowdown in the global economy, despite general firmness in the corporate and household sectors.
Under such circumstances, Toray Group, since April, 2017, has been working on the medium-term management program "Project AP-G 2019" that spans over three years through fiscal year 2019 and has been implementing the growth strategy with focus on taking advantage of growth business fields, pursuing business expansion in growth countries and regions as well as further bolstering its cost competitiveness.
As a result, consolidated net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019 declined 1.2% compared with the same period a year earlier to ¥544.2 billion (US$5,048 million). Operating income increased 1.9% to ¥34.5 billion (US$320 million), while ordinary income fell 3.6% to ¥33.9 billion (US$314 million). Net income attributable to owners of parent declined by 0.9% to ¥22.6 billion (US$210 million).
Business performance by segment is described below.
Business Performance by Segment:
Fibers & Textiles
In Japan, while demand for some automotive applications was strong, shipment of apparel and industrial applications remained weak. Against this background, Toray Group not only pursued sales expansion of uniform applications in Japan and sports applications in the U.S. and Europe but also focused on strengthening cost competitiveness.
Overseas, various applications were affected by the weak market conditions reflecting prolonged trade frictions between the U.S. and China and slowdown in the Chinese economy. Demand for apparel applications including garments and textiles as well as automotive applications in Europe and China and hygiene products in China remained sluggish.
As a result, overall sales of Fibers & Textiles segment declined 5.5% to ¥208.8 billion (US$1,937 million) compared with the same period a year earlier and operating income fell 19.9% to ¥14.8 billion (US$137 million).
Performance Chemicals
In the resins business, sales in Japan was strong in general, while sales of both automotive and home appliance applications were slow overseas primarily due to the impact of the slowdown in the Chinese economy. The chemicals business was affected by the decline in the basic raw materials market. In the films business, shipment of battery separator films for lithium-ion secondary batteries increased
reflecting demand growth, while polyester films were affected by the inventory adjustment for optical as well as electronic parts applications. The electronic & information materials business saw strong performance of OLED related materials.
As a result, overall sales of Performance Chemicals segment declined 5.9% to ¥200.0 billion (US$1,855 million) compared with the same period a year earlier. Operating income fell 1.4% to ¥17.0 billion (US$157 million).
Carbon Fiber Composite Materials
The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment remained strong as a whole. There was an expansion of demand for the aircraft application, strong performance in industrial applications in the environment and energy-related fields such as compressed natural gas tanks and wind turbine blades, and recovery in the demand for sports applications.
As a result, overall sales of Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment increased 34.4% to ¥61.5 billion (US$570 million) compared with the same period a year earlier and operating income rose 90.4% to ¥5.9 billion (US$55 million).
Environment & Engineering
In the water treatment business, demand for reverse osmosis membranes and other products grew strongly on the whole in Japan and overseas.
Among domestic subsidiaries in the segment, the trading volume of a trading subsidiary increased, while a construction subsidiary was negatively affected by decline of high profit project orders.
As a result, overall sales of Environment & Engineering segment increased 4.6% to ¥57.4 billion (US$532 million) compared with the same period a year earlier while operating income declined 24.5% to ¥1.4 billion (US$13 million).
Life Science
In the pharmaceutical business, while sales volume of orally active prostacyclin derivative DORNER® increased in the overseas markets, its sales were affected by generic versions in Japan. Sales volume of pruritus treatment REMITCH®* grew significantly compared with the same period a year earlier, when the product was affected by the adjustment of distribution stock due to the introduction of generic versions.
In the medical devices business, shipment of dialyzers grew strongly in Japan and overseas.
As a result, overall sales of Life Science segment declined 1.8% to ¥12.4 billion (US$115 million) compared with the same period a year earlier, while operating income increased 283.7% to ¥0.6 billion (US$5 million).
*REMITCH® is a registered trademark of Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
