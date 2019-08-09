Toray Industries : Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Tokyo, August 9, 2019 - Toray Industries, Inc. ("Toray") today announced its consolidated business results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (FY2019). The following summary of the business results that Toray submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange is unaudited and for reference only. (Code Number: 3402)

U.S. dollar amounts have been converted from yen at the exchange rate of ¥107.8 = US$1, the approximate rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2019.

"Adjustments" of segment income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of ¥(5,513) million includes intersegment eliminations of ¥236 million and corporate expenses of ¥(5,749) million. "Adjustments" of segment income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 of ¥(7,117) million includes intersegment eliminations of ¥133 million and corporate expenses of

U.S. dollar amounts have been converted from yen at the exchange rate of ¥110.0 = US$1, the estimated rate of exchange from July onwards.

Consolidated Business Results and Financial Condition

1. Overview of the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

During the period under review, the global economy slowed down due to growing uncertainties caused by concerns regarding the intensifying trade frictions resulting from the tariff increases by the U.S. against China and the rising geographical risks in areas such as Middle East. The Japanese economy lacked strength, showing vulnerability in exports and production reflecting concerns of a slowdown in the global economy, despite general firmness in the corporate and household sectors.

Under such circumstances, Toray Group, since April, 2017, has been working on the medium-term management program "Project AP-G 2019" that spans over three years through fiscal year 2019 and has been implementing the growth strategy with focus on taking advantage of growth business fields, pursuing business expansion in growth countries and regions as well as further bolstering its cost competitiveness.

As a result, consolidated net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019 declined 1.2% compared with the same period a year earlier to ¥544.2 billion (US$5,048 million). Operating income increased 1.9% to ¥34.5 billion (US$320 million), while ordinary income fell 3.6% to ¥33.9 billion (US$314 million). Net income attributable to owners of parent declined by 0.9% to ¥22.6 billion (US$210 million).

Business performance by segment is described below.

Business Performance by Segment:

Fibers & Textiles

In Japan, while demand for some automotive applications was strong, shipment of apparel and industrial applications remained weak. Against this background, Toray Group not only pursued sales expansion of uniform applications in Japan and sports applications in the U.S. and Europe but also focused on strengthening cost competitiveness.

Overseas, various applications were affected by the weak market conditions reflecting prolonged trade frictions between the U.S. and China and slowdown in the Chinese economy. Demand for apparel applications including garments and textiles as well as automotive applications in Europe and China and hygiene products in China remained sluggish.

As a result, overall sales of Fibers & Textiles segment declined 5.5% to ¥208.8 billion (US$1,937 million) compared with the same period a year earlier and operating income fell 19.9% to ¥14.8 billion (US$137 million).

Performance Chemicals

In the resins business, sales in Japan was strong in general, while sales of both automotive and home appliance applications were slow overseas primarily due to the impact of the slowdown in the Chinese economy. The chemicals business was affected by the decline in the basic raw materials market. In the films business, shipment of battery separator films for lithium-ion secondary batteries increased

