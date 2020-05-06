TORC Oil & Gas : Reports on Voting from the 2020 Shareholders' Meeting
05/06/2020 | 10:29pm EDT
CALGARY, ALBERTA - TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. ('TORC' or the 'Company') (TSX: TOG) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of TORC held on May 6, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors
By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors of TORC to be elected at the meeting was fixed at nine. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
#
%
#
%
123,563,251
99.78%
278,586
0.22%
2. Election of Directors
By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Nominee
#
%
#
%
David Johnson
122,885,252
99.23%
956,585
0.77%
John Brussa
105,614,734
85.28%
18,227,103
14.72%
Mary-Jo Case
122,773,128
99.14%
1,068,709
0.86%
M. Bruce Chernoff
109,639,323
88.53%
14,202,514
11.47%
Catharine de Lacy
122,884,980
99.23%
956,857
0.77%
John Gordon
122,881,996
99.22%
959,841
0.78%
Brett Herman
122,862,735
99.21%
979,102
0.79%
R. Scott Lawrence
118,533,602
95.71%
5,308,235
4.29%
Dale Shwed
111,710,747
90.20%
12,131,090
9.80%
3. Appointment of Auditors
By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
124,069,624
99.91%
113,205
0.09%
4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on TORC's approach to Executive Compensation
By resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution approving TORC's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
120,310,972
97.15%
3,530,865
2.85%
5. Approval of Reduction of Stated Capital
By special resolution passed via ballot, a reduction of the stated capital account of TORC's common shares was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows (1):
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
124,182,829
100.0
-
-
Note:
(1) The motion to approve the reduction of the stated capital was amended at the meeting to approve a reduction of the stated capital account of TORC's common shares to $100 million from the original motion to reduce the stated capital account by $1.3 billion. The results presented are for the amended motion. A total of 123,380,053 (99.63%) votes for and 461,779 (0.37%) votes against were cast on the original motion.
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. is a Calgary based company active in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.