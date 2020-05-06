Log in
TORC Oil & Gas : Reports on Voting from the 2020 Shareholders' Meeting

05/06/2020 | 10:29pm EDT

CALGARY, ALBERTA - TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. ('TORC' or the 'Company') (TSX: TOG) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of TORC held on May 6, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors of TORC to be elected at the meeting was fixed at nine. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against
# % # %
123,563,251 99.78% 278,586 0.22%

2. Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld
Nominee # % # %
David Johnson 122,885,252 99.23% 956,585 0.77%
John Brussa 105,614,734 85.28% 18,227,103 14.72%
Mary-Jo Case 122,773,128 99.14% 1,068,709 0.86%
M. Bruce Chernoff 109,639,323 88.53% 14,202,514 11.47%
Catharine de Lacy 122,884,980 99.23% 956,857 0.77%
John Gordon 122,881,996 99.22% 959,841 0.78%
Brett Herman 122,862,735 99.21% 979,102 0.79%
R. Scott Lawrence 118,533,602 95.71% 5,308,235 4.29%
Dale Shwed 111,710,747 90.20% 12,131,090 9.80%

3. Appointment of Auditors

By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld
# % # %
124,069,624 99.91% 113,205 0.09%

4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on TORC's approach to Executive Compensation

By resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution approving TORC's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld
# % # %
120,310,972 97.15% 3,530,865 2.85%

5. Approval of Reduction of Stated Capital

By special resolution passed via ballot, a reduction of the stated capital account of TORC's common shares was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows (1):

Votes For Votes Withheld
# % # %
124,182,829 100.0 - -

Note:

(1) The motion to approve the reduction of the stated capital was amended at the meeting to approve a reduction of the stated capital account of TORC's common shares to $100 million from the original motion to reduce the stated capital account by $1.3 billion. The results presented are for the amended motion. A total of 123,380,053 (99.63%) votes for and 461,779 (0.37%) votes against were cast on the original motion.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. is a Calgary based company active in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

May 7, 2020

Disclaimer

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 02:28:00 UTC
