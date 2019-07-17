Log in
Torchmark : July 17, 2019 - Torchmark Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

0
07/17/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

McKinney, Texas, July 17, 2019 -Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) will release Second Quarter 2019 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24 2019. At that time a copy of the Company's Q2 - 2019 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at www.torchmarkcorp.com on the Investors page. In conjunction with Torchmark's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).

Second Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, July 25, 2019
11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at www.torchmarkcorp.com
on the Investors /Calls and Meetings page
under 'Conference Calls on the Web' and as a replay under
'Conference Call Replays and Transcripts'
or
Call-In Number:
334-323-0501
(Pass Code: Torchmark)

Torchmark Corporation is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for 'middle income' Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies. Torchmark has several nationally recognized insurance subsidiaries. Globe Life And Accident is a direct-response provider of life insurance known for its administrative efficiencies. American Income Life provides individual life insurance to working families. Liberty National Life is one of the oldest traditional life insurers in the Southeast. United American is a consumer-oriented provider of supplemental life and health insurance. Family Heritage Life provides individual supplemental health insurance.

For additional information contact: Mike Majors,
Executive Vice President - Administration and Investor Relations
Phone: 972/569-3627
Fax: 972/569-3282
tmkir@torchmarkcorp.com
Website: www.torchmarkcorp.com

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 21:29:05 UTC
