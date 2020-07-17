Log in
TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(5856)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News Summary

U.S. travel industry seeks gov't assistance, new tax breaks to spur trips

07/17/2020 | 01:15pm EDT
Waikiki Beach is nearly empty due to the business downturn caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Honolulu

The coronavirus-hit U.S. travel industry on Friday asked Congress for $10 billion in federal grants to promote safe practices, new liability protections and tax credits for travellers and the industry.

The U.S. Travel Association, which represents hotels, car rental companies, American Express, airports and tourism agencies, also wants $13 billion for U.S. airports and a refundable tax credit of up to 50% of travel expenses through the end of 2022 of up to $3,000 per family.

"As the virus continues to wreak havoc on society, the situation in the travel industry is only getting worse. The industry is now on track to shrink by $1.2 trillion by the end of the year," the group's policy chief, Tori Emerson Barnes, told Congress.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Financials
Sales 2020 15 935 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2020 -315 M -2,94 M -2,94 M
Net cash 2020 709 M 6,62 M 6,62 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,9x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 6 141 M 57,3 M 57,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tori Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Fukumura President & Representative Director
Moritoshi Shinada Chairman
Hakobu Kojima Director
Hitoshi Tanaka Managing Director & Manager-General Affairs
Kenji Shinjo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.60.78%49
BID CORPORATION LIMITED-13.57%5 722
METCASH LIMITED7.78%2 033
MARR S.P.A.-39.36%938
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.-43.58%683
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.-65.47%484
