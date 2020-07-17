Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Tori Holdings Co., Ltd.    5856   JP3620800007

TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(5856)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. travel industry seeks government assistance, new tax breaks to spur trips

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 02:48pm EDT
Waikiki Beach is nearly empty due to the business downturn caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Honolulu

The coronavirus-hit U.S. travel industry on Friday asked Congress for $10 billion in federal grants to promote safe practices, new liability protections and tax credits for travelers and the industry.

The U.S. Travel Association, which represents hotels, car rental companies, American Express, airports and tourism agencies, also wants $13 billion for U.S. airports and a refundable tax credit of up to 50% of travel expenses through the end of 2022 of up to $3,000 per family.

"As the virus continues to wreak havoc on society, the situation in the travel industry is only getting worse. The industry is now on track to shrink by $1.2 trillion by the end of the year," the group's policy chief, Tori Emerson Barnes, told Congress. "The travel industry is facing an economic environment that is 10 times worse than the aftermath of 9/11."

The Labor Department has said that the travel industry has lost more than 4 million jobs since March.

The group also called for additional payroll assistance, and asked to restore the food and entertainment business expense deduction to encourage business spending, for boosting an employee retention tax credit.

The proposal joins a growing number of requests for government assistance.

Airline unions have sought $32 billion in funds for carriers and contractors for payroll costs, while public transit agencies want up to $36 billion, Amtrak $1.5 billion and bus companies $15 billion.

U.S. passenger airlines, which were approved for $50 billion in March in grants and loans from Congress, said Thursday they are not actively seeking assistance but would accept a new bailout if it came without additional strings.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer told reporters Friday "we haven't gotten any requests from the airlines."

Democrats previously made sure "workers were taken care of if the airlines need aid and that's going to continue to be our watchword," he added.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)

By David Shepardson
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
03/30TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019LIFE INTELLIGENT ENTERPRISE HOLDNGSC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2016TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium ac..
FA
2015TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium ac..
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 935 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2020 -315 M -2,94 M -2,94 M
Net cash 2020 709 M 6,62 M 6,62 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,9x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 6 141 M 57,3 M 57,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tori Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Fukumura President & Representative Director
Moritoshi Shinada Chairman
Hakobu Kojima Director
Hitoshi Tanaka Managing Director & Manager-General Affairs
Kenji Shinjo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.60.78%49
BID CORPORATION LIMITED-13.57%5 722
METCASH LIMITED7.78%2 033
MARR S.P.A.-39.36%938
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.-43.58%683
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.-65.47%484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group