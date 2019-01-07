Log in
TORIAN RESOURCES LTD
Torian Resources : Director Resignation

01/07/2019

DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

Torian Resources Ltd ("Company")

ACN 002 261 565

I, Matthew Paul Sullivan

of 139 Cheetham St Kalgoorlie WA 6430

submit my resignation as a Director of Torian Resources Ltd and its subsidiaries to take effect from the date of this letter of resignation.

Signed: ………………………………………

Date: 4 January 2019

Disclaimer

Torian Resources Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 06:13:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Sullivan Managing Director, Secretary & Director
Glenn Robert Jardine Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Summers Non-Executive Director
Mark Borman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORIAN RESOURCES LTD11.11%0
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-2.70%8 610
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 676
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED3.27%2 180
HECLA MINING COMPANY9.32%1 239
TAHOE RESOURCES INC0.20%1 157
