Torian Resources : Director Resignation

DIRECTOR RESIGNATION
Torian Resources Ltd ("Company")
ACN 002 261 565
I, Matthew Paul Sullivan
of 139 Cheetham St Kalgoorlie WA 6430
submit my resignation as a Director of Torian Resources Ltd and its subsidiaries to take effect from the date of this letter of resignation.
Signed: ………………………………………
Date: 4 January 2019
Disclaimer
