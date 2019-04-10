Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Tornos Holdings S.A.    TOHN   CH0011607683

TORNOS HOLDINGS S.A.

(TOHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tornos S A : 10/04/2019 - Tornos Annual General Meeting approves all Board of Directors' proposals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

Tornos Annual General Meeting approves all Board of Directors' proposals

At the 2019 Annual General Meeting held on April 10, the shareholders of Tornos Holding Ltd. approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders of Tornos Holding Ltd. held their Annual General Meeting in Moutier on April 10, 2019. 43 shareholders were present, representing 14'739'927 shares or 74.15% of the share capital. The shareholders approved the annual report and financial statements for 2018 as well as the proposal to carry forward the balance sheet result to new account. The shareholders also approved the tax-free dividend of CHF 0.28 per share.

François Frôté, Michel Rollier and Walter Fust were reelected as members of the Board of Directors for a term of one year. The shareholders also confirmed François Frôté as Chairman of the Board of Directors and elected Till Fust to succeed Frank Brinken on the Board of Directors. PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Neuchâtel, was confirmed as statutory and Group auditor for a further year. The shareholders also approved the remuneration report for the 2018 financial year, as well as the total remuneration awarded to the Board of Directors and General Management for the period to the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

Tornos started the new year with a very good order backlog. However, the recent geopolitical developments are causing considerable uncertainty, which makes it very difficult to formulate assessments and forecasts for 2019 at present. Nevertheless, the Tornos Group is sticking to its targets for 2019 and is confident of achieving good results in the current financial year too.

Disclaimer

Tornos Holding AG published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 16:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TORNOS HOLDINGS S.A.
12:53pTORNOS S A : 10/04/2019 - Tornos Annual General Meeting approves all Board of Di..
PU
03/06TORNOS HOLDINGS S.A. : annual earnings release
01/17TORNOS HOLDINGS S.A. : annual sales release
2018TORNOS S A : 30/08/2018 - Tornos wins the 2018 Swiss WCM Award
PU
2018TORNOS S A : 14/08/2018 - Order backlog at an all-time high
PU
2018TORNOS HOLDINGS S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
2018TORNOS HOLDINGS S.A. : Capital return instalment
FA
201810/07/2018 - TORNOS SHARE : Nominal value reduction achieved through distributio..
PU
2018TORNOS S A : 26/04/2018 - Tornos secures large orders from automotive industry s..
PU
2018TORNOS S A : 11/04/2018 - Tornos Annual General Meeting approves all Board of Di..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 225 M
EBIT 2019 17,4 M
Net income 2019 16,7 M
Finance 2019 43,1 M
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 9,34
P/E ratio 2020 9,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capitalization 158 M
Chart TORNOS HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Tornos Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORNOS HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,50  CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Hauser Chief Executive Officer
François Frôté Chairman
Bruno Edelmann Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Michel Rollier Independent Director
Frank Brinken Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORNOS HOLDINGS S.A.28.90%158
FANUC CORP32.50%39 084
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES28.70%35 539
ATLAS COPCO27.60%34 867
FORTIVE CORPORATION27.28%29 089
INGERSOLL-RAND21.91%27 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About