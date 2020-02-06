Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Toron, Inc.    TRON

TORON, INC.

(TRON)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 02/06 02:28:27 pm
0.0014 USD   -8.20%
03:05pToron Issues Notice of Material Event
NE
10:58aTORON INC. : Receives $1M Funding From Leo Capital
AQ
02/04TORON INC. : Secures Multiple Management Contracts and Announces New Corporate Mission
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toron Issues Notice of Material Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 03:05pm EST

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2020) - Toron Inc. (OTC Pink: TRON) is hereby giving notice to its Shareholders that on February 4, 2020, a press release was published by a company called ABNEWSWIRE and with regard to a contract between TRON and UPCO; additionally ABNEWSWIRE published a press release on February 6, 2020, with regard to TRON receiving One Million Dollars ($1,000,000) of funding from a group called Leo Capital to expand its operation.

The press releases described above are inaccurate and unauthorized.

Mr. Meneghello, Chief Executive Officer of TRON, did not make those announcements, nor did he authorize the release of either of those press releases. Furthermore, Mr. Meneghello has no idea who Leo Capital is and he did not sign any agreement with them.

Counsel for the Company has spoken with the OTC and advised them of the rogue publications.

Massimo Meneghello
President

1 Penn Plaza, Suite 6241 New York, NY 10019
Company Telephone: (888) 350-4660 Ext. 8
Company only Website: https://tronusa.us
Company Email: inquiries@tronusa.us

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52205


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TORON, INC.
03:05pToron Issues Notice of Material Event
NE
10:58aTORON INC. : Receives $1M Funding From Leo Capital
AQ
02/04TORON INC. : Secures Multiple Management Contracts and Announces New Corporate M..
AQ
01/22TORON INC. : Digital Coupons-Ecosystem Platform Is Now Accepted In WALMART, CARR..
AQ
2019TORON INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018NOTICE TO DISREGARD - Toron Inc.
NE
More news
Chart TORON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Toron, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORON, INC.-4.69%2
ACCENTURE0.78%132 314
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.63%121 129
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-2.50%112 054
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.76%75 567
VMWARE, INC.-0.15%61 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group