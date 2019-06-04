'Erratic' decisions muddle trade rules & concern markets: Bruce Cooper

In the latest edition of the Market Perspectives Podcast, Bruce Cooper, CEO and CIO of TD Asset Management, talks about:

U.S. trade uncertainties remain (0:21)

10-year bond yields continue to fall (2:29)

Q2 Canadian bank earnings (3:30)

The weekly podcast provides a snapshot of the latest financial news and insights, providing you with a deeper understanding of the markets and the driving forces behind them.

Bruce and his team of investment professionals oversee all investment management for TD Mutual Funds, articulating broad market themes, providing asset allocation direction and identifying major risks on the horizon.