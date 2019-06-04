Log in
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
'Erratic' decisions muddle trade rules & concern markets: Bruce Cooper

06/04/2019

In the latest edition of the Market Perspectives Podcast, Bruce Cooper, CEO and CIO of TD Asset Management, talks about:

  • U.S. trade uncertainties remain (0:21)
  • 10-year bond yields continue to fall (2:29)
  • Q2 Canadian bank earnings (3:30)

The weekly podcast provides a snapshot of the latest financial news and insights, providing you with a deeper understanding of the markets and the driving forces behind them.

Bruce and his team of investment professionals oversee all investment management for TD Mutual Funds, articulating broad market themes, providing asset allocation direction and identifying major risks on the horizon.

Disclaimer

TD - Toronto-Dominion Bank published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 13:19:02 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 38 681 M
EBIT 2019 18 000 M
Net income 2019 11 657 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 11,31
P/E ratio 2020 10,15
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,48x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,31x
Capitalization 135 B
