Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Toronto-Dominion Bank    TD   CA8911605092

TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

How to spot a scam: Tips on preventing e-transfer fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Fraudsters continue to target Canadians over the phone, via text messages, emails, and in person, and yet incidents of e-transfer fraud in particular haven't been widely covered by news sources.

How e-transfer fraud works

E-transfer fraud occurs when a third party is able to intercept an email money transfer and correctly guess or obtain the password.

Banks use a variety of tools and technologies to verify that customers are who they say they are (called authentication) to protect their banking transactions. To help Canadians understand the role they can play in helping prevent fraud, banks and other organizations (like the Government of Canada's Get Cyber Safe campaign) offer tips on how to protect your money online.

According to electronic access agreements, customers have responsibilities in protecting themselves during online banking activities. Here are some examples of these responsibilities as set out in these agreements, and advice on avoiding this type of fraud:

  • When sending an e-transfer the sender has some key responsibilities, like providing an accurate email address for the recipient, and including an effective security question and answer that isn't easily guessable, and is known only to the sender and the recipient. Senders should not include the password in the message that accompanies the transfer, or send it by email to the recipient.
  • Passwords should be something that only the recipient knows. This means avoiding easily obtained or guessable information like names, birth dates, places of employment, etc.
  • TD customers can choose to set up Interac e-Transfer Autodeposit, which allows an e-transfer to be immediately deposited without the recipient having to enter a password. Since these funds are deposited automatically, they cannot be intercepted by a third party.

More ways to protect yourself

  • Understandyour responsibilities as an account or card holder. This information is provided by your bank and outlines your commitments.
  • Geteducated: the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre is a great resource to help you get educated about common fraud scams so you can avoid them.
  • Always be wary of any caller or message asking for your personal information over the phone, or if action is demanded on your part in a very short timeframe.
  • If you are a TD customer, signing up for services like TD Fraud Alerts, will mean getting texts that notify you if TD detects suspicious activity made on accounts that are linked to the service.

If you've been the victim of a scam

Report it: If you or a family member has fallen victim to a scam, report it to your local police, as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

READ: How you can help seniors avoid becoming victims of fraud

Talk about it: If you've fallen victim to a scam, share your story. The more people who know about these scams, the harder it may be for fraudsters to take advantage.

Disclaimer

TD - Toronto-Dominion Bank published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 16:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
12:01pHOW TO SPOT A SCAM : Tips on preventing e-transfer fraud
PU
06/24THE FED'S RATE-HIKE CYCLE LIKELY COM : Bruce Cooper
PU
06/24TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Calls For Innovative Solutions to Help Increase Equit..
AQ
06/19FROM ILLEGAL TO INCLUDED : My experience as a lesbian over the last 50 years
PU
06/18TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Senators Pressure TD Bank to Pay Victims of Stanford Pon..
DJ
06/18TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Group to Issue NVCC Subordinated Debentures
AQ
06/18MASTERCARD : Prime members now get 2.5% back at Amazon.ca, Whole Foods Market st..
AQ
06/17TD ECONOMICS : Quarterly Economic Forecast – 'Tariffs Impart a Chill Wind ..
PU
06/17TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC : . Announces TD ETF Distributions
AQ
06/14TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Receives Regulatory Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bi..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 38 661 M
EBIT 2019 17 897 M
Net income 2019 11 716 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 11,81
P/E ratio 2020 10,70
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,63x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,47x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 82,5  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Riaz E. Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Henderson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael George Rhodes Group Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK12.73%100 179
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.11%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.15%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA14.12%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.80%214 502
WELLS FARGO1.76%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About