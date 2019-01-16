Log in
Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Toronto-Dominion Bank    TD

TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD)
Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Canada's profit surges

01/16/2019 | 04:50pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Helmets line a shelf in a control room at Kinder Morgan's Westridge Terminal on Burrard Inlet in Burnaby

(Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd said on Wednesday its quarterly profit from continuing operations more than doubled as the company benefited from strong performance in its pipeline and terminal business.

Pipeline segment earnings jumped 39 percent to C$13.5 million, led by the Canadian part of the Cochin pipeline, which transports light condensate from the United States to Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Kinder Morgan sold the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline to the Canadian government in August for C$4.5 billion and on Wednesday reiterated that it was looking at all options, including a sale, following that transaction.

Kinder Morgan Inc, which holds about 70 percent majority voting interest in Kinder Morgan Canada, has hired investment bank TD Securities to facilitate a potential sale of its Canadian business, Reuters reported in September.

The Houston-based company on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income available to common stockholders of $483 million, compared with a loss of $1.05 billion a year earlier, due to the overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

Kinder Morgan Canada reported net income from continuing operations of C$40.3 million ($30.4 million) for the fourth quarter end
ed Dec. 31, up from C$18 million a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2sug0ii

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD -0.76% 14.31 Delayed Quote.-69.83%
KINDER MORGAN INC 0.87% 17.47 Delayed Quote.12.61%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 1.88% 70.63 Delayed Quote.2.17%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 39 478 M
EBIT 2019 17 191 M
Net income 2019 12 207 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,16%
P/E ratio 2019 10,13
P/E ratio 2020 9,47
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,19x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,05x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 85,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Riaz E. Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Henderson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael George Rhodes Group Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK2.17%94 955
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.16%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.13%269 697
BANK OF AMERICA7.02%258 800
WELLS FARGO3.45%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%222 947
