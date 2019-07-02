Log in
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
Strong market performance, but a deteriorating economy: Bruce Cooper

07/02/2019

In the latest edition of the Market Perspectives Podcast, Bruce Cooper, CEO and CIO of TD Asset Management, talks about:

  • Strong financial results in the first half of 2019 (0:21)
  • Three key drivers for the equity market in 2019 (1:39)

The weekly podcast provides a snapshot of the latest financial news and insights, providing you with a deeper understanding of the markets and the driving forces behind them.

Bruce and his team of investment professionals oversee all investment management for TD Mutual Funds, articulating broad market themes, providing asset allocation direction and identifying major risks on the horizon.

Disclaimer

TD - Toronto-Dominion Bank published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 17:57:05 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 38 657 M
EBIT 2019 16 759 M
Net income 2019 11 932 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,62x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,45x
Capitalization 140 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 83,4  CAD
Last Close Price 76,5  CAD
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Riaz E. Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Henderson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael George Rhodes Group Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK12.76%106 686
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY14.53%368 721
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.91%296 320
BANK OF AMERICA17.69%279 731
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.11%217 545
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.69%214 335
