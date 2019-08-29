TD Bank profit misses on higher provisions, sluggish growth in Canada retail

Top banks in the country, including bigger rival Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal, have seen their provisions, amount set aside to cover bad loans, rise significantly due to elevated household debt loads.

Total provisions at TD Bank jumped 17% to C$655 million in the third quarter ended July 31, as provisions at the domestic retail unit soared 28%.

Net income at the unit rose 2% to C$1.89 billion, while its U.S. retail business recorded a 13% rise in net income to C$1.29 billion.

The bank's net income rose 4.

6% to C$3.25 billion ($2.45 billion), or C$1.74 per share from last year. (https://reut.rs/2MHvDiM)

On an adjusted basis, the lender earned C$1.79 per share. Analysts had expected earnings per share of C$1.80, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)