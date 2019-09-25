Log in
TD Explains: The landline phone scam

09/25/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

Fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated in their attempts to target Canadians, and the landline, home phone or caller ID scam is quickly gaining popularity. Caller ID spoofing disguises telephone numbers appearing on a caller ID display. This popular tool allows scammers to disguise their calls, as the call will appear to be coming from local or familiar numbers (like the number on the back of your banking access or credit card) to trick people into answering the phone and trusting the caller. [i]

How it works

The fraud, which targets landlines, begins with the scammer calling his/her victim and disguising themselves as a bank employee. The fraudster then attempts to persuade the person answering the phone that there is fraudulent activity on the individual's bank account. The fraudster appears to be calling from a legitimate number (call displays may show the name of a company or financial institution) and advises the customer to hang up the phone and call their bank to verify their ask.

Although the victim 'hangs up,' the landline does not terminate the connection. When the victim places a call to their bank, they are unknowingly still connected to the scammer who then pretends to 'answer' the call. Fraudsters may subsequently instruct victims to withdraw funds from their bank in-person. More specifically, the fraudster impersonates a bank employee or an investigator for the bank and uses a range of tactics to convince victims to send cash or to transfer money to illegitimate addresses and accounts.

READ: 5 ways to protect yourself from financial fraudsters

As fraudsters leverage new technologies and tactics to create more sophisticated scams, it's important to have conversations with friends and family members to help them better understand how to identify, report, and avoid becoming a victim of fraud [ii].

How to help protect yourself

It is important to know that when calling a financial institution, unless dialing the number of a specific employee, customers will always be connected to a system of automated directories before speaking to an agent.

Know the signs. Fraudsters are creative and prey on victims of all ages. When you are contacted and asked for your credit card/banking info or to transfer money, it's best to just say no, no matter what the request.

Stay in the know. Sign up for text message fraud alerts from your bank. By signing up for TD Fraud Alerts, you can receive texts that will notify you if TD detects suspicious activity.

Remember that everyone is at risk. One in three Canadians have been personally victimized by financial fraud. According to a February 2019 TD Fraud survey, only 18% of Canadians consider themselves very savvy when it comes to being able to identify and detect financial fraud.

Talk about it

If you or someone you know have been a victim to a scam, report it to your local police, as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

[i] http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/fraud-escroquerie/spoofing-falsification-eng.htm
[ii] https://www.competitionbureau.gc.ca/eic/site/cb-bc.nsf/eng/04334.html#sec06
https://cba.ca/vishing-voice-phishing
https://crtc.gc.ca/eng/phone/telemarketing/identit.htm

Disclaimer

TD - Toronto-Dominion Bank published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 17:22:08 UTC
