Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Toronto-Dominion Bank    TD   CA8911605092

TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TD Results Lifted by U.S. Operations TD Bank Group Posts U.S. Retail Profit -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Vipal Monga and Kimberly Chin

Toronto-Dominion Bank Group joined its largest Canadian rival in slowing spending during its fiscal third quarter amid macroeconomic uncertainty and falling interest margins.

TD, Canada's second-largest bank by market capitalization, reported quarterly profit growth of more than 4% from a year earlier, driven largely by higher loan and deposit volumes in its U.S. retail operations.

Meanwhile, noninterest expenses increased 4.7%, a slower pace than the 8.5% increase reported during its second quarter.

Overall, the bank reported a net income of 3.25 billion Canadian dollars ($2.44 billion), or C$1.74 a share, up from C$3.11 billion, or C$1.65 a share a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting C$1.77 a share.

"As we head into the final quarter of the year, the macroeconomic environment has become less supportive," said TD's Chief Executive Bharat Masrani.

The reduction in expense growth mirrored a similar trend at Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest bank, which emphasized in its earnings report last week that it would be looking for ways to cut expenses.

"I think we'll see expenses become much more of a focus for Canadian banks," said James Shanahan, a banking analyst at Edward Jones. He noted that the banks' margins have been squeezed as interest rates have fallen, which is forcing them to focus on spending.

TD's net interest income was C$6.02 billion, up from C$5.66 billion in the comparable quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, net interest margin -- or the interest that banks take in from loans versus what they pay out in deposits -- fell 0.03 percentage point in Canada, compared with the second quarter, and fell 0.11 percentage point in the U.S.

Noninterest income was C$4.48 billion, a 5.4% increase from last year.

Profit at the bank's U.S. retail segment rose 13% from a year ago to C$1.29 billion.

The U.S. division includes bank and lender TD Bank and its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. TD Ameritrade contributed C$294 million to earnings in the fiscal third quarter, the Canadian bank said Thursday.

The bank reported that its capital ratio remained steady at 12%. Though the regulatory capital ratio is the highest among the large Canadian banks, TD won't rush to use any capital cushion to do deals, said the company's finance chief, Riaz Ahmed.

"It's important to remain patient," Mr. Ahmed said. "We'll continue to look for attractive opportunities."

TD's Canadian retail segment reported a 2% increase in profit in the quarter ended July 31, compared with a year earlier.

Earnings on an adjusted basis were C$1.79 a share, below analysts' estimates by 1 cent.

Total revenue at the bank rose 6.1% to C$10.5 billion. Analysts were looking for C$10.05 billion.

Write to Vipal Monga at vipal.monga@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC 1.41% 20.15 Delayed Quote.-23.47%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 1.14% 99.42 Delayed Quote.6.40%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP. 2.98% 43.87 Delayed Quote.-10.40%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.50% 71.87 Delayed Quote.5.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
02:48aTD Results Lifted by U.S. Operations TD Bank Group Posts U.S. Retail Profit -..
DJ
08/29Canadian banks brace for tougher times as 'Goldilocks' era winds down
RE
08/29TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Group's Profit Lifted by U.S. Retail Operations ..
DJ
08/29TD Bank profit rises on U.S. retail, wholesale banking growth
RE
08/29TORONTO DOMINION BANK : How to use your travel reward benefits to plan a luxury ..
PU
08/29TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Group's Profit Lifted by U.S. Retail Operations ..
DJ
08/29TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Group's Profit Lifted by U.S. Retail Operations
DJ
08/29TORONTO-DOMINION : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/29TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank reports $3.248B third-quarter profit up from $3...
AQ
08/29TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Group Declares Dividends
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 38 610 M
EBIT 2019 15 505 M
Net income 2019 11 904 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,02%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,40x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,25x
Capitalization 131 B
Chart TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 82,06  CAD
Last Close Price 71,87  CAD
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Riaz E. Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Henderson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael George Rhodes Group Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK5.91%98 834
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.88%341 441
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%257 313
BANK OF AMERICA10.92%249 928
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.32%200 346
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%187 064
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group