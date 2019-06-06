Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Toronto-Dominion Bank    TD   CA8911605092

TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toronto Dominion Bank : How to financially prepare for a breakup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 09:58am EDT

The breakdown of a relationship can be emotionally difficult and draining. And whether you're dating, living together, or married, sorting out who gets what only adds stress to an already tough situation.

While no one really plans for a breakup, there are steps you can take to help move forward on a financial level.

'With many couples combining their finances during a relationship through mortgage or rental payments, joint bank accounts or debt-financially untangling a relationship can be difficult, but there are steps you can take to help you feel more confident,' said Rina DeGrazia, Vice President, Financial Education at TD Bank Group.

No matter the legal nature of your relationship, here are a few things to consider to protect yourself, your assets, and to feel more secure as you begin to move on.

Rename your beneficiaries

If you have a retirement savings plan, a will, life or health insurance, or a pension, you will need to check to see if your partner is listed as a beneficiary. If you no longer want them to receive a payout when you die, you will need to update the beneficiary information on those accounts or name your estate as the beneficiary.

READ: Planning to retire solo? You are not alone

While you are updating your beneficiaries, be sure to reevaluate your workplace benefits plan as well. If your partner is covered under your workplace benefits plan, you could opt for single coverage after you and your partner have acknowledged separating your finances or are both in the process of doing so. This way you could avoid paying more money for an individual who you no longer want to receive benefits.

Monitor joint accounts

Part of breaking up involves divvying up your assets and debts, but until that time keep an eye on what goes in and out of any bank accounts you share.

DeGrazia recommends opening your own chequing and savings accounts, and ensuring that any direct deposit information for payments made to you is updated.

Update your budget

If you're now living alone or plan to, your monthly income and expenses are likely to change. A new budget will help you understand the financial demands you may have to face and can help you get a more accurate picture of your future cash flow.

Check your credit score

Getting a clear and up-to-date picture of your credit situation would also be beneficial. There are two main credit bureaus in Canada that offer one free credit report per year (here are instructions for how to obtain them through Equifax and TransUnion), but this doesn't include your actual credit score. But you can get your credit score from either of these bureaus for a fee.

Once you've got your report, there may be an opportunity to improve your credit score to help with future credit needs.

READ: To merge or not to merge? 3 ways to approach your finances in a relationship

'There are many times in a relationship when you use both incomes to qualify for a financial product, like a mortgage or line of credit,' said DeGrazia, adding that you may no longer have the income or credit to qualify for these same products on your own.

After getting an updated look at your credit situation, reviewing which credit cards are linked to recurring or subscription-based services to either cancel these or change which cards they are linked to if needed, is also a good step.

Plan for the future

Now that you've updated your budget and taken a closer look at your credit and accounts it's time to reimagine your own financial goals.

If you already have emergency savings set aside for yourself in case you become sick or are out of work without a dual income to fall back on, a good next step would be to finally spend some time thinking about your longer-term financial goals.

Navigating the financial reality of a breakup can be difficult but taking small steps toward financial independence can help you feel more secure during a tough time.

Surrounding yourself with a group of trusted friends and professionals who can advise and help support you is also important, said DeGrazia, adding that engaging your financial institution as soon as you are able will also help with moving forward.

'That way you can start working towards rebuilding your financial confidence for the future.'

Disclaimer

TD - Toronto-Dominion Bank published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 13:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
09:58aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : How to financially prepare for a breakup
PU
08:32aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Wealth-As Retirement Approaches, High Net Worth Busin..
AQ
08:32aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD BANK-How Green Spaces Can Improve Mental Health
AQ
06/05TORONTO DOMINION BANK : As Retirement Approaches, High Net Worth Business Owners..
PR
06/04'ERRATIC' DECISIONS MUDDLE TRADE RUL : Bruce Cooper
PU
06/04TORONTO DOMINION BANK : How one program has helped hundreds of people handle a m..
PU
06/03TORONTO DOMINION BANK : When to use credit, cash and debit while travelling
PU
05/31TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Small businesses see revenue boost ahead, feeling optimi..
AQ
05/31SUSTAINABLE AMBITIONS : Meet Jacquelynn Henke, head of innovation enterprise rea..
PU
05/28TORONTO DOMINION BANK : How increased digital confidence can help connect new Ca..
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 38 676 M
EBIT 2019 18 000 M
Net income 2019 11 657 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,84%
P/E ratio 2019 11,55
P/E ratio 2020 10,37
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,56x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,38x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 82,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Riaz E. Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Henderson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael George Rhodes Group Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK10.88%100 179
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.42%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.88%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.31%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.40%214 502
WELLS FARGO-0.87%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About