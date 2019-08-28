Log in
Toronto Dominion Bank : Media Advisory - TD Bank Group Executive to Present at the Scotiabank Financials Summit

08/28/2019 | 02:06pm EDT

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019/CNW/ - Bharat Masrani, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, TD Bank Group, will present at the Scotiabank Financials Summit in Torontoon September 4, 2019. His presentation will begin at 12:20 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of TD's website at www.td.com/investor. The webcast will be archived at www.td.com/investor/calendar_arch.jsp.

About TD Bank Group
The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ('TD' or the 'Bank'). TD is the sixth largest bank in North Americaby branches and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with 13 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.4 trillionin assets on April 30, 2019. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol 'TD' on the Torontoand New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Julie Bellissimo, Media Relations, Corporate & Public Affairs, 416-965-6050; Gillian Manning, Head of Investor Relations, 416-308-9030

Disclaimer

TD - Toronto-Dominion Bank published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 18:05:02 UTC
