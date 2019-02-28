Log in
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
Toronto Dominion Bank : Profit Rises Despite Expense Growth

0
02/28/2019 | 07:29am EST

By Allison Prang

TD Bank Group's first-quarter profit rose over 2% from the comparable quarter a year prior, helped by its investment in TD Ameritrade and by a lower income-tax provision.

But, noninterest expenses, TD's provision for credit losses and insurances claims and related expenses increased by at least 20% each.

That outpaced revenue growth. Total revenue at TD rose 6.6% to C$10 billion ($7.6 billion).

The Canada-based company reported net income of C$2.39 billion, up 2.4%. It reported earnings of C$1.27 a share, up from C$1.24 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting C$1.49 a share.

Earnings on an adjusted basis were C$1.57 a share, up from C$1.56 a share. Analysts were expecting C$1.72 a share.

TD's provision for income taxes fell 52% to C$503 million. Its equity in net income of an investment in TD Ameritrade more than doubled to C$322 million.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP. -0.28% 56.49 Delayed Quote.15.38%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.76% 77.3 Delayed Quote.13.06%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 39 537 M
EBIT 2019 17 413 M
Net income 2019 12 139 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,69%
P/E ratio 2019 11,56
P/E ratio 2020 10,67
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,58x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,42x
Capitalization 142 B
