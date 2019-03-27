Toronto Dominion Bank : TD renews partnership to continue as The Official Bank of the Toronto Blue Jays

Opening Day has arrived for the Toronto Blue Jays, and with an exciting collection of young players and veteran leadership, many fans are excited about the team's future.

And thanks to a renewed five-year sponsor relationship, TD will continue to be there for every hit, win and home run as The Official Bank of the Toronto Blue Jays. The renewed and expanded sponsorship agreement between the Blue Jays and TD builds on the success of a relationship that has lasted 13 seasons.

'The Blue Jays are proud to expand our relationship with TD - an organization that shares our core values, including a deep commitment to our community and passion for connecting fans to the game we all love,' said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays.

'Together, as Canada's team and with the national presence of TD, we can bring the game of baseball to even more fans from across North America.'

As part of the renewed five-year sponsor relationship with the Blue Jays, fans will also notice increased branding for TD within Rogers Centre in Toronto, as well as the launch of the TD Executive Suites and enhanced in-game programming, and an expanded community footprint through deeper engagement and programming support of Jays Care initiatives.

'We are proud to continue growing our relationship with the Blue Jays and together, offer fans and our community a space where they can connect, participate, and cheer on Canada's baseball team,' said Theresa McLaughlin, Chief Marketing, Citizenship and Customer Experience Officer, TD Bank Group.

'TD has a long history of supporting and investing in the communities we serve, and through this enhanced collaboration, we are thrilled to be bringing new and exciting experiences to fans, customers, and our employees.'

TD will also serve as the presenting sponsor of a series of off-season and in-season fan activities, including:

Opening Day and Opening Weekend (March 28-31)

Pride Night (June 6)

Fan Appreciation Weekend (Sept. 28-29)

In 13 years as the Official Bank of the Toronto Blue Jays, TD and the Blue Jays have come together to help deliver thrilling experiences to fans. This expanded relationship builds upon the foundational commitment of both organizations to help foster stronger communities for their fans, customers, and employees.