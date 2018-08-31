Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Toronto-Dominion Bank    TD   CA8911605092

TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Toronto Dominion Bank : U.S. Business Bolsters TD Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Vipal Monga and Allison Prang

TORONTO -- Toronto-Dominion Bank's U.S. division helped drive profit higher in the company's third quarter.

The Toronto-based bank whose U.S. unit is among the 10 largest banks in the U.S. by assets, cited higher interest rates, increases in consumer and business loans and a reduction in U.S. tax rates for boosting its earnings.

"The U.S. footprint is powerful," said James Shanahan, an analyst with Edward Jones, based in St. Louis.

The U.S. retail division, earned 1.14 billion Canadian dollars ($883.16 million), up 27% from the year-earlier comparable quarter. The unit contributed almost 37% to TD's total third-quarter net income of C$3.11 billion, up 12% from a year earlier. The quarter, ended July 31, was the first in which TD has earned more than C$3 billion, said Riaz Ahmed, the company's finance chief, in an interview.

He cited a combination of economic growth, U.S. tax reform, rising interest rates and deregulation for an improved banking environment in the U.S.

The U.S. business also got a boost from the equity of its TD Ameritrade investment, which brought in C$225 million for the division, up 91%, primarily as a result of TD Ameritrade's purchase of Scottrade. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. bought Scottrade Financial Services Inc. in September 2017.

TD executives have said in the past that they are interested in expanding in the southeastern U.S., but Mr. Ahmed said Thursday that lofty valuations for targets could keep TD from doing deals.

Overall, earnings per share totaled C$1.65, up from C$1.46. TD's provision for credit losses rose 11% to C$561 million.

The bank's share price was at $60.91, down 0.83%, Thursday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares were down because TD's earnings weren't as strong as those of its Canadian banking peers as expenses rose, said Barclays analyst John Aiken in a note. "Had its performance been more in line with what we have seen with its peers this quarter, earnings would have been significantly stronger," he said.

Earnings in TD's Canadian banking division rose 7.4% to C$1.85 billion. Both noninterest income and net interest income rose. Residential mortgage loans rose roughly 5%, and the bank expects similar growth for the rest of the year, said Mr. Ahmed.

Wholesale banking profits fell 24% to C$223 million. TD said trading revenue was down.

Chief Executive Bharat Masrani cited a positive outlook for the remainder of the year. "While we continue to see pockets of market uncertainty stemming from the geopolitical climate, both the Canadian and U.S. economies continue to perform well and support a positive outlook for our diversified businesses across the bank as we head into the final stretch of the year, " he said in prepared remarks.

TD set aside $25 million during the quarter partly to deal with "trade related uncertainty" amid heightened worries in Canada over the fate of North American Free Trade Agreement. Mr. Ahmed said he was very encouraged that Canada and the U.S. have resumed talks and that the sides had set an optimistic tone about the possibility of an agreement by Friday. "We're very hopeful for a good outcome," he said.

Write to Vipal Monga at vipal.monga@wsj.com and Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP. -0.85% 58.66 Delayed Quote.14.73%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -0.53% 78.89 Delayed Quote.7.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
08:48aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : U.S. Business Bolsters TD Bank
DJ
08/30TORONTO DOMINION BANK : U.S. Division Boosts TD Bank's Profit -- Update
DJ
08/30TORONTO-DOMINION BANK : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/30TORONTO DOMINION BANK : U.S. Division Boosts TD Bank Group's Profit
DJ
08/30TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for bank heists
AQ
08/30TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank reports $3.11B third-quarter profit, up from $2...
AQ
08/30TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Group Declares Dividends
AQ
08/30TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Group Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/29Big banks win dismissal in U.S. of bond rigging lawsuit
RE
08/29TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Paterson Man Sentenced To 151 Months In Prison For Robbi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) CEO Bharat Masrani on Q3 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
08/30Brazil banks lead financial stocks down 
08/30Toronto-Dominion Bank 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/30More on Toronto-Dominion Q3 
08/30Toronto-Dominion Bank declares CAD 0.67 dividend 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 37 175 M
EBIT 2018 16 502 M
Net income 2018 11 026 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,31%
P/E ratio 2018 13,15
P/E ratio 2019 11,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,73x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 86,1  CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Riaz E. Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Henderson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael George Rhodes Group Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK7.11%111 473
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.71%390 333
BANK OF AMERICA5.05%312 333
WELLS FARGO-3.64%284 489
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.45%281 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.16%240 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.