TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD)
Toronto Dominion Bank : U.S. Division Boosts TD Bank Group's Profit

08/30/2018 | 03:32pm CEST

By Allison Prang

An increase in earnings from TD Bank Group's U.S. division helped drive profit higher in the company's third quarter.

TD said it U.S. retail division earned 1.14 billion Canadian dollars ($883.16 million), up 27% from the year-earlier comparable quarter. That was helped by the equity of its TD Ameritrade investment, which brought in C$225 million for the division, up 91%, primarily as a result of TD Ameritrade's purchase of Scottrade. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. bought Scottrade Financial Services Inc. in September of 2017.

For the U.S. retail-banking division alone, which doesn't include the TD Ameritrade investment, earnings rose 17% to C$918 million. TD attributed the increase to higher deposit margins, the new U.S. tax law and an increase in loan and deposit volume. Net interest income in the division rose while noninterest income declined.

TD reported total earnings of C$3.11 billion, up 12% from the comparable quarter a year earlier. Earnings per share came in at C$1.65 up from C$1.46. TD's provision for credit losses rose 11% to C$561 million.

Earnings in TD's Canadian banking division rose 7.4% to C$1.85 billion. Both noninterest income and net interest income rose.

Wholesale banking profits fell 24% to C$223 million. TD said trading revenue was down.

"While we continue to see pockets of market uncertainty stemming from the geopolitical climate, both the Canadian and U.S. economies continue to perform well and support a positive outlook for our diversified businesses across the bank as we head into the final stretch of the year, " said Chief Executive Bharat Masrani in prepared remarks.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP. 0.25% 59.16 Delayed Quote.15.71%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.39% 79.31 Delayed Quote.7.69%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 37 089 M
EBIT 2018 16 405 M
Net income 2018 10 925 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,29%
P/E ratio 2018 13,44
P/E ratio 2019 11,99
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,71x
Capitalization 144 B
Technical analysis trends TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 85,2  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Riaz E. Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Henderson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael George Rhodes Group Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK7.69%111 473
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.25%390 333
BANK OF AMERICA5.93%312 333
WELLS FARGO-2.82%284 489
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.45%281 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.16%240 887
